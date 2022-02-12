Taqueria Las Lalis, which means authentic street tacos, has been open for only a year but has proven to be a great success already. The word “taqueria” itself means a Mexican restaurant specializing especially in tacos and burritos.
At 24 Russell Plaza Drive directly behind Arby’s on U.S. 23, it is owned by two sisters whose lovely pictures are everywhere: on the menus, on the walls … like I said, everywhere.
Owners Johanna and Karen Nunez are sisters to the owner of Tres Hermanos, another highly popular Mexican restaurant in our area. Over the years, several businesses have been in that particular location just off 23 but I think this one has hit a grand slam (4.9 star rating) and is in our community to stay.
I took my older sis, Nancy Wheeler — by just a mere 14 months — there for lunch, which offered a wide variety of options on the menu. The lunch portions were huge and priced very reasonably, and all the booths were full in the front. Although specializing in tacos, neither of us ordered them. Nancy’s son Robbie and his wife, Cheryl, live in Grayson today but all their married lives they worked and lived in Texas where authentic Mexican restaurants are everywhere. They eat often at Taqueria Las Lalis and love the tacos and the great variety of them on the menu. Chicken deluxe was her selection, served with rice, beans, tortillas and your choice of cheese sauce or chipotle sauce. I ordered the chicken fajitas — a classic Mexican recipe that arrives at your table sizzling on a skillet complete with all the trimmings on a separate plate. The chicken was juicy and seasoned, seared and cooked to perfection, then tossed with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms and served with warm wrapped tortillas and all the toppings like avocados, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Of course it could have fed two. I personally prefer my fajitas without being wrapped in a tortilla.
They also serve traditional Caldos every Sunday. Caldos is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote and cilantro. I can’t wait to try that scrumptious soup some Sunday in the near future after church.
Several observations that day were the colorful ceramic pitchers on the counter for sale for only $25. They would make a lovely gift for any occasion.
Another observation was some artists painting the windows outside for Valentine’s Day. We were there approximately one hour. They arrived, drew two huge windows full of lovely pictures, painted them and were gone when we left. I was amazed at how talented the artists were and how quickly the project was started and finished in record-speed time.
I recalled my childhood when we painted the inside windows which showed on the outside at Wylie Elementary each month. As I recall three or four of us would work through our lunch periods for many days to get the task accomplished. We are definitely living in a fast and furious world today.
Bon appétit!
Norma Meek