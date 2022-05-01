Nothing could be finer than brunch at Sweet Caroline’s in the mor-or-orning. No café is sweeter than the sweets at Caroline’s in the mor-or-orning.
Even saying the name Sweet Caroline’s Café conjures up delicious smells and images to me. Located in King’s Daughters Medical Center right around the corner from Wendy’s on the first floor, this walk-in café is open from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day. You will always see folks in scrubs, white jackets with stethoscopes instead of pearls peering into the glass cases, trying to choose between the scrumptious array of freshly baked donuts daily, muffins and cream horns, to name a few. Their custom cakes and pies are just a couple of the reasons to visit this locally owned bakery/café any time of the day or evening.
I personally have two favorites each time I visit. First is the A-plus potato soup, seasoned perfectly and prepared the way that makes you finish and want just a “little more” no matter what container size you choose. I challenge you to find a better barbecue sandwich anywhere. The special made bun is huge and holds a “heaping helping” of the sweetest barbecue, which often requires a fork and makes two meals out of one sandwich. If you don’t agree, I will reimburse.
Other favorites are their famous salads, flatbreads and sandwiches.
I recently had a milestone birthday last week and was honored with champagne and a Sweet Caroline’s German Chocolate Cake. Thinking back, my past three birthday cakes have come from Sweet Caroline’s. I’m a lucky girl.
The owners, Libby and Larry Albright, originally from Logan, West Virginia, moved to Ashland 22 years ago and consider this their home. They love the community and are so grateful to the hospital for the opportunity to place Sweet Caroline’s in their facility. I’m giving a little shout-out to KDMC for allowing small locally owned businesses the opportunity to not only service their in-house community but the entire Ashland population with a perfect location.
I found out that approximately 300 people pass through Sweet Caroline’s each day. The last time I was there I was No. 289.
They also do curb service as an added bonus if you call ahead. Valet parking makes it easy to get in and out at any time. Readers, you do realize that me being on a fixed income, the earlier remark about the reimbursement was just a joke. Their fabulous barbecue, however, was not. Until next time!
Bon appetit,
Norma Meek