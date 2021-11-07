Every small town in America has one or two special eateries known primarily by the folks who live there. That special place synonymous with the community is usually family-owned and operated locally. It gives us pleasure to share our first-hand knowledge with out-of-towners who want that extraordinary local dining experience when visiting or just passing through. We have been so fortunate to have had more than our fair share of these special places both in the past and present.
Several that immediately come to mind are the Chimney Corner — such a unique dining experience and loved by so many for years. No one has ever been able to duplicate the homemade small rolls made there daily. Others that immediately come to mind are the beloved Bluegrass, JJ’s, Crisp’s Dairy Treat and Jim’s Hot Dog & Spaghetti in the Camayo Arcade. I could also add the recent success and reputation of the Jockey Club, the Mill and Smokin’ J’s. But there’s another gem, owned and operated daily by two brothers Ron and Sergio Garcia who for the past 10 years have housed a small restaurant tucked inside the Shell Station at 3613 13th Street known as Suplex Tacos and living up to their motto “Slammin’ Good Food.” Hours are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
I love their Shape-Up Menu and I usually eat their grilled fish tacos made with the freshest Tilapia, with cabbage and salsa fresco. This item is low in calories and high in protein and tastes divine every single time. I’m also a huge fan of their nachos with salsa fresca, sour cream, cheese and delicious guacamole. Their burritos and chimichangas are customers’ favorites but everyone agrees their Knockout Burrito with grilled chicken IS ALWAYS a great choice. Eating breakfast each morning at Suplex Tacos is an excellent option as you begin your daily routine.
But I want to talk about their famous tres leches cake. For those of you who may not know a tres leches cake, also known as pan tres leches, is a sponge cake — in some recipes, a butter cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream. When butter is not used, tres leches is a very light cake, with many air bubbles. Its origin is Mexico, Nicaragua and Latin America. It literally means “three milks” and is ultra light. If you want to try a piece go early because I am told that they sale out most weekends. Putting a bug in the ears of weekly local bakers — Doc & Dad — this would be a great Friday baking project. Just saying, Kim and Randy.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans