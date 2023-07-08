If you’re under 50 years of age ... STOP! You may not enjoy this article.
Have you ever been hungry but nothing sounds good to you? I was feeling that way all week. I went over all my favorite foods in my mind and places to eat but nothing sounded quite right.
Suddenly a flying saucer and a piece of strawberry pie created a strong image and I was a little sad. I really craved something from the Bluegrass — that magical drive-in where cars lined up and circled the “Grass,” bumper to bumper on a beautiful summer evening through downtown to the Outpost on U.S. 23, turned and made their way back.
This is what hundreds of teenagers did on a balmy summer night in Ashland. I even regressed further in age and started wanting a hot dog from Mokas Restaurant and a chocolate sundae from the long counter at G.C. Murphy’s.
My mom, Nancy, and I would board the bus every Saturday around noon (my mom didn’t drive) and travel downtown for the afternoon. Having lunch in one place and dessert in another was a really big deal to me. We would then walk to Ashland Dry Goods or Arnold’s for shoes or perhaps socks, shop the store windows along the way, oftentimes buy paper dolls for play time, and return home around 4.
After I was old enough to ride the bus by myself I went to the movies each Saturday but first I would meet some friends at the Henry Clay restaurant on the first floor of the hotel and have a hamburger before the movie, always saving room for the delicious popcorn at the Capital.
Fast-forward to my young adulthood. I married a local boy, Jim, who hired on working shifts at Armco. I taught during the day and always had a mountain of grading to do with my 29-35 elementary students in one classroom, so I would gather Dustin and Tyler and venture to the Chimney Corner for dinner at least twice a week.
My sweet babies knew the menu by heart and, oh, how we loved those rolls. They have never been duplicated anywhere else, in my opinion. I began to slowly understand why nothing seemed just right to me. I wanted some food from bygone days.
I thought about crossing the bridge on Friday evenings as many Ashland folks did, to eat the delicious fish from the Holiday Inn that Harold Kelley owned. But I can’t leave out McClure’s on Winchester, where everyone gathered after church on Sunday with their families.
Wait! I was starting to see a trend. Have all my wonderful memories of Ashland somehow centered on food? I must admit when I think about Central Park and watching my boyfriends play baseball, I always thought about what I would get at the concession stand. Even now, thinking back, Southside pool had a really good pronto pup that I loved.
I wasn’t overweight as a child, quite the opposite; however, I sure remember the food that I loved. I lived for a short while next to Steve Gilmore on 22nd Street which was a stone’s throw from May’s Donut Shop. Since there wasn’t air conditioning, you could sit on my porch and smell the freshly baked donuts.
Do any of you readers out there remember these wonderful places and what were your favorites ... at the Bluegrass ... McClure’s ... Chimney Corner? I would love to hear from you. I bet they were mine, too, as I seemed to love about everything.
I’m still craving but definitely not pregnant.
Bon appétit!
Norma Meek