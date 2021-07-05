Some people “walk the talk” when it comes to investing in their community. Christy and William (Billy) Bare certainly fit in this category. They are the proud owners of not only the successful Bare Arms on Winchester Avenue but Bombshells & Ales at 739 Carter Ave., former home of the Wild Horses Café.
They have expanded that space to include a bar and open-air seating and it has certainly proven successful. I have had the pleasure of dining there on several occasions alone and with special friends and relatives and not a single one of us was disappointed. They are always busy and twice have had to sit outside due to no seating inside the restaurant.
A testimonial to armed forces, military memorabilia from World War II is the main focus throughout the restaurant. In keeping with the name, they have a most popular array of Bombwiches, served on pizza dough which is very popular among the customers. My personal favorite Bombwich is the chicken bacon ranch, which consists of pulled chicken and bacon with ranch, lettuce, tomato and onion. Add a side of their very special ranch for dipping (the best I’ve had) and you have a satisfying meal and enough for a box to go. I also can’t ignore their savory appetizer of fried green tomatoes, breaded and fried and served with their special bomb sauce. Another favorite is their mac ’n’ cheese with pulled pork. This delectable dish is made with their special white cheddar and parmesan mac ’n’ cheese topped with a large portion of pulled pork and your choice of sauce tableside.
My friend always orders the stuffed pepper with Philly cheese, peppers, onions and a cream cheese jalapeno mixture topped with mozzarella.
There is something on their vast and varied menu that is certain to satisfy all their customers, and you can visit often and never order the same thing.
Cathy Hood, a food enthusiast, boasts that Bombshells & Ales is one of her favorite places to eat when dining out.
You will enjoy live music with local musicians available on Thursday or Friday. Stop, come in, pull up a chair and have a delicious time at Bombshells & Ales.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans