Dear Reader, I pose the following question to you: When searching for the ultimate dining-out experience, do we wish for great food or great company? Sometimes the evening is perfect or what I like to call a magical moment in our lives. But I’m getting ahead of myself.
This past holiday weekend my daughter (Dustin) came home for a few days and I suggested we make reservations at Savannah’s Bistro.
I had wanted to return for several months and write an article and had only eaten there a few times. Even the name Savannah’s is perfect for this historic romantic house located at 1208 6th Street in Huntington, which offers elevated American dishes and wine pairings with a French flair.
We of course invited my son and daughter-in-law (Tyler and Robyn) to join us and made dinner reservations for upstairs on Saturday. I understand the restaurant opened in 1996 but the lovely old house was built in 1903.
The weather had cooled somewhat and we even thought about dinner on the spacious front patio but decided on moving inside to a quiet table in the front parlor.
Although a tough choice, we settled on the Savannah’s crab cakes for our appetizer, which was made with fresh jumbo lump blue crab meat folded with onions and peppers, sautéed and served with cilantro lime yogurt sauce and were as delicious as I have had anywhere. The girls ordered the seasonal salad made with baby spinach, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese and strawberry balsamic vinaigrette while Ty and I chose the tried but true Caesar salad.
We each decided on a different entree: Cowboy ribeye, a 16-ounce seared certified Angus beef, topped with chimichurri, served with pommes au gratin and julienne vegetables, the lemon herb salmon and the 8-ounce filet mignon. There were no to-go boxes needed as there was nothing left to take home.
As I sat quietly savoring my blackened Mahi Mahi topped with a house–made avocado pineapple citrus salsa and served with orange zest jasmine rice and asparagus, which I would highly recommend as a great entree choice, I also savored listening to the three of them laughing and sharing childhood memories, bantering back and forth.
I was reminded of how deeply they care about each other and a flood of memories when they were home and young passed through my mind. I was also reminded of the importance of family as we reach these golden years. The pressure of the clock was not important as there were no children to pick up from a game or need to hurry home at a decent hour for the babysitter.
My grandchildren are all driving now and navigating themselves through their own lives. It was just the four of us — enjoying this moment in time. I had them captive for a little while and I silently relished it. So I ask you, my friend, was it the delicious food or the fact that I had my family with me during this nostalgic dining-out experience that made me feel that life is truly a gift? I like to believe that it was both.
I just knew that I was one blessed mother. I can’t wait to return to Savannah’s for their Sunday brunch at 11 which has received numerous outstanding reviews and they are now open for dinner on Mondays. As we were traveling home, Catlettsburg was having its fireworks display and we just happened to be passing through. As the night sky burst with color it really was the end of a perfect dining-out experience. I will sleep well tonight, I thought to myself.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek