Everyone remembers the sitcom “Cheers” and words from their theme song “Where everybody knows your name, and we’re oh so glad you came.”
That is one of the reasons Ruby Huff, a well-known community volunteer, can often be seen at the Jockey Club at noon with friends such as Judy Eby, Roberta DePriest and Cara Huff or co-worker Sheila Fraley as they plan the next Summer Motion event. Ruby loves the atmosphere and the quality of food but admits seeing old friends or visiting with a business acquaintance is an added plus each week. Her all-time favorite menu item is the Spring Chicken Salad with the famous Waldorf salad. I totally agree with Ruby when it comes to greeting old friends, and that sense of belonging when you enter through the inviting red doors.
Richard Wheeler and Leo Paffenberger have been close friends since high school having both grown up on Forest Avenue and still eat dinner and socialize with spouses, Patricia and Linda, at least twice each month. They used to be frequent guests at Blazer’s but since its closing can frequently be seen dining at Jewel City Seafood in Huntington. Patricia Wheeler says it is not expensive and the food is always delicious and never disappoints. Richard loves the salmon and Patricia continues to order the fish tacos, one of her favorites. I filed Jewel City Seafood as a future place to visit and wrote an article.
Texas Roadhouse in downtown Ashland has been a favorite place to dine for Bennie Shields, an avid pickleball player and retired educator for years. Judging from the long lines and often at capacity seating inside, Bennie is not alone in her choice. You can depend on the food always being of high quality and consistently being good, states Bennie. She usually orders her favorite 6-ounce sirloin, loaded baked potato and the famous Roadhouse salad. She and her late husband Ted always split the catfish on the menu, which was a delicious meal for the two of them. Bennie admits it doesn’t hurt any that the flag of Texas waves high over the restaurant. In case you didn’t know, Bennie is a proud graduate of University of Texas in Austin.
Scott Campbell, CEO at the YMCA, and his wife Christa, can frequently be seen at El Colonial where Scott enthusiastically applauds the food, friendly staff and pleasant environment. They both agree on their choice of menu, which begins with the best chips and salsa in town, quoting Scott, the Pollo Juan, which is chicken, creamy cheese, rice and refried beans. They oftentimes split the California Burrito with rice and beans, which is easily shared. Three or four times each month as regulars is not uncommon for the Campbells. Isn’t it fabulous when couples agree?
These are a few favorites around the Tri-State area. If you would like to be interviewed give me a call at (606) 831-5707.