Chicken lovers are slimthusiastic about Slim Chickens at 702 Carter Avenue. There are currently 149 Slim Chickens stores in the United States and only five located in Kentucky but, hold on, as there are over 1,000 new stores being opened next year and one in Lexington within the month.
It all started with a tender and a sauce, and the mission was simple: to make the best hand-breaded chicken tenders using only the freshest ingredients, served in a friendly atmosphere where people can relax and feel at home. They use only 100% all-natural premium tenders locking in flavor with their southern-style buttermilk marinade, and lightly breaded by hand with every order.
I personally had never heard of Slim Chickens until Tom Wright, one of two current owners, talked about opening one in Ashland. Gaining in rapid popularity is their mac bowls. They have taken it to the next level with buffalo tenders, their favorite mac & cheese recipe, tenders shaken in buffalo sauce, crispy fried onions, scallions and a drizzle of cayenne ranch sauce.
What is this new culinary trend taking the world by storm-food bowls? This trend might attract a younger crowd while breathing new life in your business. Everyone can appreciate and enjoy the versatility of a food bowl for breakfast, lunch, or dinner depending on the ingredients. The possibilities are endless and can be both healthy and filling.
On this outing I chose the chicken and waffles. I have never been a huge fan of pancakes which appear heavy to me but adore the light, fluffy, and crispy-around-the-edges waffle. I love adding the chicken and it tasted as scrumptious as I expected. I ate half for dinner and reheated the following day for lunch which was just as perfect. I have eaten many of their favorite tender meals, which are catered often for meetings and always a party favorite but am undecided when choosing one of their more than 17 sauces on the menu.
Robyn, my daughter-in-law, raves about their house wraps with a choice of smokey cheddar wrap, buffalo wrap or slim’s wrap. Their sides include mac & cheese, cole slaw, potato salad, fries, along with either fried pickles, okra or mushrooms. Their farm fresh salads or wings are quite popular as a crowd pleaser. A nice twist is their Slim’s sweets in a jar, flavor changes daily and you get to keep the jar. Of course there is a kid’s menu for all the wee ones 10 and under. Kids love mac & cheese and of course we adults do also. (Such a quintessential comfort food always.)
Thanks to Tom Wright and Randy Vanover for bringing Slim Chickens to Ashland. It has found a home and we love having it here.
As 2022 comes to a close I couldn’t help thinking about 2023 and what surprises it holds for each of us. I wish you good health, peace and joy for the coming year. Keep eating outside the home with friends and family. You will be supporting your local restaurant and neighbor.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek