Today I fell in love! It’s hard to describe this amazing small coffee house and restaurant/bakery (Sky 37 Bistro) nestled just inside the lobby of the Sky Tower Building at 1212 Bath Ave.
Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., this is who they say they are: “We are family. We are friends also. We are people gathered around coffee and we love to help others along the way.”
And do they ever live up to their word. Only in business since June 2, 2021, and in the midst of COVID, Sky 37 has still managed to accumulate numerous repeat customers and I have added myself to the list. Impeccably clean and artistically decorated, Sky 37 features a fabulous friendly staff and delicious smells from the kitchen that will invite you to stay much longer than you intended.
Meeting the owner, Jason Crum, who was once a physics and math teacher and owner of JC Mercantile in Lloyd, and his kind of silent partner Don Reeves, who educated me about their coffee. Don explained the pour-over coffee which is a specialty coffee which will always be smooth and have no bitterness. They do not add any flavoring to the coffee to achieve the sweet natural flavor. They just use the custom pour-over kit to extract the very best flavors/tones from the coffee.
Certainly not a huge coffee drinker, I chose the Caramel Macchiato, which was recommended and proved to be a perfect choice for me. Divine.
Jason confided that he had wanted to create an atmosphere such as a social hot spot where people put their phones away and talked to one another. He has succeeded. I met and talked at length to Steve Ross, an avid Utah skier and YMCA pickleball player, who has moved back to the area after many years living away. He confessed that he eats at least three times a week at Sky 37. He loves everything on the menu but does say the hot dogs and cheeseburgers are two of his all-time favorites. Today for breakfast I believe he chose the croissant with egg and bacon. Customers were steady and most knew the owners and paused to acknowledge a hearty “good morning” to visitors as well.
Sky 37 offers an assortment of homemade pastries for breakfast such as muffins, danish and turnovers along with your choice of sausage, bacon, ham and eggs with croissant or biscuit — sometimes they offer biscuits and gravy as a side. It was even whispered to me that they have an “Underground Menu” which means “fix what you want.” Now I call that real down home hospitality.
For lunch you might try Pao de Queijo-Brazillian Cheese Bread-Oven Baked or their Pastel de Carne-Beef filled pastry served with black beans over rice with pico and cheese bread. There is also a Special of the Day and each Friday is their delicious cheeseburgers and Wednesday their Brazilian street tacos. I just missed Hot Dog Day — I adore a great all-beef wiener with homemade sauce and cole slaw on the side. In asking the customers, several confessed this was one of their favorites.
I was so happy to hear Jason say that the city of Ashland had been most accommodating to their new business and had made the opening a positive one. There is currently only one Sky 37 Bistro in the country, but plans are already being whispered about a franchise. Jason has stated in the coming spring to have outdoor seating with overhead lights and occasionally closing off street for special music events. I certainly see that happening.
On your way out be sure and pause to look around their small gift shop supporting local artisans with their crafts and homemade jams and jellies.
I’ll just end with I fell in love today with Sky 37 and must return again and again and again to this happy spot.
For the next two to three weeks I will be interviewing many of you about what makes your away from home dining spot so special. If you have one that you would like to share with me and the readers, please call (606) 831-5707.
“Bon Appetit.”
NORMA MEEK is an active community volunteer who writes “Appetizing Ashland Area” weekly.