Do any of you remember those warm summer evenings when you heard the music a block away, ran in to get change from mom because the ice cream truck was coming? We stood in line with the other neighborhood children studying all the sweets listed on the side. That was one of my highlights of the day.
Today, it is the self-identified “Foodie Generation” — millennials between the ages of 18-44 who mostly follow the food trucks. They are popular with this generation who thrive on “originality and novelty.” The food truck business is worth more than $1 billion in the U.S. and we were late to embrace this phenomenon around 2008.
I was passing by 22nd and Winchester on Thursday when I spied Fat Boy Q’s truck in the parking lot and several customers in line. Curious and having not eaten lunch, I drove around the block and meandered up to the outdoor window.
The gigantic smoker was attached to the rear of the truck and the smell was intoxicating. Not having eaten their food I inquired as to their most popular dishes. Pulled pork sandwich with a side of slaw was No. 1, with wings being a close second. This truck is owned and operated by D’Angelo Roach, a very personable young man from Ironton. He started as a small catering business and his love of cooking propelled him to start Fat Boy Q.
I took his suggestion and ordered, of course, the pulled pork, side of slaw and fries but couldn’t resist an order of their wings which has six different rubs. The wings are full wings and I got the mild. They were chock with rich, robust chicken and although messy, outright delicious. D’Angelo even puts a rub on his fries, which was quite different, but I ate every single one. Tasty!
I must admit I took the wings and cole slaw home for lunch the next day. Fast-forward to lunch and the pulled pork sandwich. Most experts agree that the pork butt, also known as the Boston butt, is the best choice due to its tenderness, texture and flavor. I saw the word butt on his truck so I know he was using the finest choice. It was tender, and had great texture and flavor.
Fat Boy Q has quality smoked meats, and is regionally inspired with classic Southern sides. He goes as far as Columbus and gets to Ashland around once a week. His plans are to expand by adding additional trucks in the area. Last year he sat up in KDMC’s parking lot once a week. His schedule is online weekly.
Visiting his website, I found that he had handcrafted desserts available which looked large and very appealing. How did I miss those?
This food truck is here for the “Q-mmunity” and will work with organizations, groups, and clubs to give back 20% of sales to any Smokin’ Good cause. The process is simple-pick a date, spread the word, and eat.
Want a modern mobile food experience serving an authentic American BBQ menu of regionally inspired slow-cooked meats, award-winning wings, and classic Southern sides? Visit Fat Boy Q.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek