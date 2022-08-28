Learning something new about my community has always been of great interest to me. This week was certainly an education.
Trying to develop a taste for coffee ... you’re not truly American if you don’t ... I decided to explore Pour House Coffee. I had the distinct pleasure of meeting the two women who own and operate the café and coffee houses. Did I say houses?
Yes, these two entrepreneurs who were best friends and supervisors at KDMC decided to take their savings 8 1/22 years ago and open a coffee shop. Their entire families were involved with everything from coming up with the name to laying the floor. They now are getting ready to open their sixth store and employ more than 45 people each day. Talk about a fairy tale.
Both admit the work is hard with long hours but it has been worth it. Their locations are 830 Russell Road in Russell, Flatwoods, inside Kings Daughters Medical Center, across from Catlettsburg Elementary, opening in Summit in three weeks and will soon open in Grayson. They have a strong partnership with the famous Rootabaker’s in Morehead and make a run two or three times a week for their famous chicken salad, pimento cheese, pig’s blanket and other pastries such as their cinnamon rolls.
Other pastries include scones, cream cheese Danish, cream horns, and an assortment of cookies, cake pops and cannoli. They also purchase from Pastry Princess located in downtown Russell. Free delivery makes this business even more attractive to the consumer.
They have a breakfast bowl and daily hot dinner specials. When asked about COVID and how they survived they were quick to point out that their business tripled during the shutdown. How does one ever choose a coffee with over 40 distinct and different flavors such as toasted marshmallow mocha or pumpkin brulee? I ordered the hot Chai latte and it was delicious but discovered later that it actually contains no coffee whatsoever, and although popular in all coffee houses, is actually still a tea.
Somebody please suggest something in the coffee line that I might like. I really want to be classified as a true American in every way.
Two customers were enjoying their morning coffee at the table next to me. Christian Harris was drinking an iced vanilla coffee while Bryce Fowler was drinking an iced Chai latte. Both loved their choice and were quick to respond that they would return soon.
My final question to the owners was, “So you are not a franchise?" The quick response from Kim was “Not yet!”
All I can say is “Move over, Starbucks, here comes Pour House ... six today, 56 tomorrow."
One of the questions on Jeopardy this week was where is the home office of Starbucks located. Of course everyone knows it's Seattle. In the not too distant future the question might be where is the home office of Pour House Coffee located and the answer will be of Russell, Kentucky. I give a standing ovation to Tiffanie and Kim for their vision and good management.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek