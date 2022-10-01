I believe we all like familiar people, places and things. Think about it … you might vacation at the same place year after year, you might shop at the same boutique or mall, or dine out at your favorite place time and time again.
This column has allowed me to step outside the familiar and try many new restaurants in our Tri-State, and I am most grateful.
I am happy to say that this week I had just that experience.
I had wanted to stop at Red’s Sports Bar & Grille, at the Meade Station strip mall in Boyd County, for a long time — and recently I made it happen.
“The coldest draft beer in the entire area,” says Sharon Kersey, owner of Red’s since 2015. She went on to proclaim “I’ll stake my reputation on this. It even has ice chunks sometimes.”
A Boyd County girl, Kersey is owner, cook and bottle washer, but she knows the restaurant business inside and out, having worked at CR Thomas beginning in 1992.
She didn’t stop with the opening but has made significant improvements adding a separate room complete with high-tops and a lovely bar.
Another attractive feature is an outdoor eating area with entertainment, weather permitting, which she says is pet-friendly.
The menu is extensive, making it hard to decide with their 27 appetizers, eight wraps, 14 specialty pizzas and 11 different burgers.
I wanted to try their wings and got the all flat, plain — which were very good. I had gotten a tip that the onion rings were frequently ordered, so I decided on those as a side with the Philly cheese steak.
The bun was a garlic toasted hoagie bun, which was scrumptious, light and perfectly seasoned.
The onion rings were the large, round, crunchy ones, which are my favorite. I really wanted to try as a dessert their funnel fries, tossed in powdered sugar and served with a side of caramel or chocolate syrup. They also have a deep-fried cheesecake (What?!).
I have found that I notice little things that I never did before writing this weekly column.
Red’s made a strong impression with the cleanest ketchup bottles plus table salt and pepper shakers that I have ever seen. They all looked brand new.
I know those might be minor things but have become important observations to me.
I was able to speak with three guys eating huge baskets of wings, Italian subs and drinking that cold draft beer.
Glen Kitchen, Paul and Aaron are frequent customers and keep returning for the atmosphere, excellent food and that cold, delicious draft beer.
Sharon was very straightforward in relating the trials of owning a small business.
Getting and keeping great help is one of her main problems. But she quickly says she loves the restaurant business and hopes to open another Red’s in the future.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek