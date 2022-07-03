I really enjoy writing and hearing from my readers about the food articles each week. It is interesting that as many, if not more, men comment as do the ladies. My good friend Tom Leach was talking to me about a family restaurant in Ironton last week and I was embarrassed that I couldn’t recall ever eating there or even recognizing the name.
I immediately put Peddler’s Family Restaurant, at 2223 S. Third Street in Ironton, on my list. So on Thursday around brunch time took my notebook, GPS and ventured across the bridge to Peddler’s. Was I in for a most enjoyable morning!
The place is large, seating 106, impeccably clean, wonderfully efficient wait staff and one of the friendliest restaurants I have visited. Family says it all. There are 18 employees, most family members, and every single one has been working there at least 15 years.
I also observed that everyone that entered was greeted by name, except me of course. Since it was early I ordered the Paw’s Country Breakfast Platter which is served all day, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
I wanted to sample a little of everything and I did. Two eggs ordered up just the way ya like ’em, with pickins’ of bacon or sausage, with home fried taters, small biscuits ’n’ gravy or pancake or French toast. Now people were kinda looking at me at this point. I can’t imagine why with all that food in front of me. Everything was hot and delicious. The crisp bacon is cooked to perfection.
I noticed that two long tables seating eight held reserve signs. I was told that these tables were held each Thursday for a group of men and a group of women who came for the baked pork chops special of the day.
Several others were eating from the buffet, which consisted of soup and salad, baked pork chops, one of their signature dishes, a large assortment of vegetables and perhaps a dessert. I spoke to a customer, Jay Zornes from Ironton, who said he had been coming almost every Thursday for the past 16 to 18 years for their scrumptious pork chops. That’s one satisfied customer in my way of thinking. He was also quick to point out that they are famous for their omelets.
The Hawaiian and Ironton omelet each sounded very appealing. Besides the daily special buffet there is an extensive menu with smaller portions on the senior menu. They also serve burgers and hot dogs plus many other sandwich selections as well as wraps, spaghetti, country fried steak, chopped sirloin supreme, fresh cod, etc. Desserts include cobblers, blackberry and peach, pies and sundaes. I’ll be back to try your cinnamon apple sundae for sure.
This certainly is not a job by any stretch of the imagination, but a delight to visit, meet new people, try new recipes and write about restaurant folks who work long hours and strive to bring us the best possible eating experiences.
So happy that Tom mentioned Peddler’s, and if you readers have a restaurant I should try please let me know. I love hearing from you.
Bon appétit!
Norma Meek