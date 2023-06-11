An Irish proverb states: “Laughter is brightest in the place where food is.” So I pose the question, “Are people entertaining more in their homes today?” The answer is a resounding no.
Seated dinner parties are rare these days. Even casual home entertainment requires a lot of preparation, planning, and can be costly. I used to entertain in the home quite often but must admit it was never easy for me. I found it difficult to be a relaxed hostess especially in preparation of the food.
My good friend Patsy Lindsey does it with such grace, ease and often. It is nothing for her to have a dinner for 20 family members and friends. Upon arriving you will find Patsy in the kitchen looking completely at ease and taking the time to make everyone feel welcome while doing last-minute preparations. Many of the adults will gather around the enormous table for 12 while the teenagers eat in a separate breakfast nook or disappear downstairs.
There will be ample choices to fill your plates (as many as 10) — all hot or cold at the exact right temperature. The one thing that rings throughout the house is laughter and merriment. No one is in a hurry to leave the table and lively conversation may continue for hours with the teens joining us. The food is always perfectly prepared from the salads to the desserts.
One of my favorites is her shrimp boil which was spread on paper with shrimp, red potatoes, corn on the cob, spicy smoked sausage and spices. Whether entertaining outdoors or in, no one makes you feel as welcome and comfortable as Patsy. You may just get a message that reads "dinner, 6 and (date). Love to have you." The entire family loves their pets so you might arrive and see four to six Doodles, all well-mannered, having a grand time with each other.
Her lovely granddaughter Langley Sebastian, who recently graduated from Transylvania with highest honors, will spend the next two years in Africa in the Peace Corps. Her mother, Katy, had a going-to-Africa party for her. On arriving I was really impressed with the beautiful array of color and layout of the food display. I needed to know who the caterer was for future reference. I should have known it was Patsy. (I think Katy may have helped).
All the guests were bragging on her mini egg salad sandwiches as well as her cucumber, chicken salad, pimento, kabobs, warm dips, chocolate chip cookies and individual crudités containers with dip, peppers, tomatoes, carrots and celery. I overheard Patsy tell one of the guests, “Everyone can make good egg salad.” Not like yours, was the response.
Patsy is smart and has an abundance of talents, but being the perfect home entertainer is certainly one to add to her list. I am observing and taking lessons. Eating out is great, I must admit, but dining in a friend’s home is extra special.
Have a great week!
Bon Appétit,
Norma Meek