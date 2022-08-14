Just a mere hop, skip and a jump and you’re at Jewel City Seafood with classic coastal comfort food at 1327 4th Avenue in Huntington — just four blocks from Marshall University.
Jewel City has been voted the best seafood restaurant in the tri-state area for the past 10 years. They actually started 22 years ago as a seafood market and still retain that element of the business today. Family owned and operated by Amy and Dickie Anderson, they provide their customers an incredibly wide selection of seafood Tuesday-Saturday each week. They understand the importance of attentive service and quality food.
Upon arrival I was immediately seated and presented with six small and tasty hushpuppies accompanied by a side of their mouth-watering honey butter, made daily. I could have made a complete meal of this small feast.
Whether it's clams, oysters, lobster, salmon, cod or much more, it is available to you and listed on their spacious menu. My late husband, Jim, decided how great our summer vacations were by the best seafood restaurants at the beach serving oysters on the half shell.
I myself love both lobster bisque and New England clam chowder. Since I couldn’t decide I ordered both. Sometimes great lobster bisque is difficult to find. This was really good with the ultimate creamy base.
Eating my next course of white fish and more left me quite a take-home box which was every bit as good eaten the next day for lunch. All of their dinners include two house sides, which is optional with full- or half-size pricing for their customers.
I also want to inform you, reader, about the two outstanding specials they offer throughout the week. It’s Taco Tuesday, which offers you three fried white fish tacos and any drink for a mere $8.95. On Wednesday evening their special is ... get this ... all-you-can-eat popcorn shrimp with two sides for a few dollars more.
My good friend Leslie Link has told me many times that her favorite side is their parsley butter small potatoes. When asking Courtney, my young attentive waitress, she also agreed that it is one of their more popular sides sold by the pint as a take-home item. Cukes and onions are yet another seasonal take home item. I just had to ask, “What are cukes?” and of course her reply was cucumbers.
Duh! I felt a little silly and made a mental note to take home a pint but with the display of dishes, sauces, etc. surrounding me, I decided for a return trip soon.
Even with frog legs, walleye, rainbow trout, and their famous crab cakes, they still manage to serve chopped steak with optional mushrooms and onions and chicken breast — fried, grilled or blackened — if this is your preference. Pasta items with scallops, shrimp or chicken alfredo are served after 4 p.m. each day. It also includes a side salad.
Child-friendly, casual, large portions, great food, healthy options and daily specials are just a few of the glowing remarks by their customers.
Come “Sea” what you’ve been missing is also my response to you. On a side note, I hope you’ve enjoyed our beautiful weather the past few days. I certainly have.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek