GRAYSON
I invited my nephew Robbie and wife Cheryl to have lunch with me at The Hog's Trough Barbecue Restaurant and Bar in Grayson last week.
Having lived in Texas for 30-plus years and smoking a lot of brisket and BBQ pork made him somewhat of an expert, I thought. I wasn’t wrong.
Several readers had suggested I write an article on this popular dining spot at 1051 N State Hwy. I’m so glad I took their advice. What a photo op, I thought to myself as I parked the car. A huge and lovely cascading fountain has a prominent position next to the wooden porch which also features a gigantic chicken and a mother pig with her babies. I just had to smile as I vowed to take a photo before leaving. They are only open on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. ... or as the menu reads, “Until the Meat’s Gone.” It is suggested you call ahead for takeout. There is no delivery but all types of catering are available.
Let’s talk about their meat.
BBQ pork: Slow smoked, chopped BBQ pork
Beef brisket: Brisket like you’ve never tasted before. Smoked for 17 hours. Full of flavor and so juicy you won’t even want to add one of their signature sauces. But — as they say on the menu — we’ll leave that up to you.
Baby back ribs: They use their homemade rib sauce and then smoke them to a perfect tenderness for your delight.
Pulled chicken: Their famous chicken thighs rubbed down with their own signature BBQ rub, slow smoked, and pulled. Your taste buds will thank you.
Why are people so crazy about smoking meat? Some say it is the connection between the human and the smoke and our discovery of cooking with fire. Think on that for a minute or two.
Moving on, we started with an appetizer — bull chips and queso, more than enough for the three of us.
Each of us got a different entrée. Each of us loved our choices. I ended up with one of the kiddie plates called Lil Squealers — two sliders topped with beef brisket. I did try Robbie’s ribs, which were most tasty even with no sauce. Cheryl got the pulled pork with beans and cole slaw. However, on the advice of my waitress, my side was the cooked cabbage ... and I was totally pleased. She told me they put it on the smoker — definitely a must-try again and again.
There were no take-home boxes except for the last of the bull chips which I devoured that evening.
They also have an extensive menu which includes wings, 14 different sauces, specialty burgers, surf & turf, and fish and shrimp.
It was whispered a Hog's Trough is opening in Ashland within a month or two. I may get in trouble for announcing, but I’ve been in trouble before.
I did not forget and got my photo in front of the fountain when leaving.
Until next time.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek