Over the river and across the Russell Bridge you will find yourself at Patties & Pints Bar & Grill.
The name is catchy, the menu is original, the place is casual and the food is fantastic. Four lovely Ironton ladies, who are great bridge players and read my column each week, suggested I visit Patties & Pints and I publicly thank you Martha, Doris and Cecelia.
The Ironton location, only open since March, is lauded a great success already. Owners Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman, from Portsmouth, own both restaurants at their respective locations and the menus are the same. It has never taken me so long to decide what to order.
Dishes were coming out of the kitchen so fast and everything looked so scrumptious I just couldn’t decide.
Four gentlemen on their lunch break from American Hydraulic Services were seated nearby and each had a different-plated lunch. I asked Tracy Frazier, from Ashland, and he said he loved their salads and there is ample selection in that category, but he was quick to acknowledge that the sandwiches were also excellent. He admitted he probably eats at Patties & Pints at least once a week and all four said they definitely liked their choices and would be back.
Two very popular sides were the sweet potato tots and the onion rings served with a special Cajun mayonnaise. Keeping with the prohibition theme you will find the Bootlegger, Al Capone, Elliot Ness, the Gambino, and the “Lucky” Luciano on the menu among others. I finally settled on the Bootlegger which was a burger with onion straws, cheddar cheese, beer cheese and their own special bourbon sriracha sauce with lettuce and tomato. For my side selection, I went with the onion rings with the Cajun mayonnaise dipping sauce.
The presentation was well above average and service receives a triple AAA. Needless to say I took more than half home in a box but I wish to speak to the burger. The meat was as tender and cooked to perfection as I have had anywhere and everything on the sandwich was as fresh and delicious as humanly possible.
It’s unequivocally the best burger I have had in years. But wait, there’s more. I love great onion rings, and I am hard to please with this side. I was not disappointed in the least. They were large, round, beautifully crusted, perfectly done and the side dipping just set off my taste buds. I can’t explain all the other Bar Bites and Po Boys on the menu … you have to go see. They also sport a “Little Gangsters” menu for $5 which includes a free drink and side. I spied several families inside and the children’s portions were well above average.
I spoke with Mandy Jenkins, Regional Bar Manager, who works both restaurants and she explained that they have 48 beers on tap, the largest in the area, and a full liquor bar. They are closed on Monday but open all other days from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. They’re open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
If you haven’t been there yet, please add it to your to do list soon. As soon as my college kids come home it is a must GaGa outing. Love this new addition to the area. Love my job. Love all around today.
Bon Appétit
Norma Meek