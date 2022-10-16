Some may think food is just fuel for the body. It is so much more than that.
Food also means celebration in all parts of the world such as holidays, reunions, weddings and birthdays. Yes, even when celebrating a loved one who has lived a great life and is now at peace we often “break bread” together.
Food can unite and strengthen community ties and emotionally is remembered through the great moments but also the rough times. This strong community outreach in Ashland is what I want to talk about today. I had a wonderful experience this week as I attended William “Bill” Meyers' Celebration of Life with Linda, his devoted wife, and Missy, his beloved daughter, at Cornerstone Church (formerly South Ashland Methodist).
The tables were beautifully clothed in the Family Life Center and both men and women, all volunteers were scurrying about in the kitchen preparing to feed more than 125 people coming together to celebrate and help comfort Bill’s family and each other. Steve, his twin brother, and their girls were all quarantined with COVID but Steve spoke by Zoom.
Joy Daniel and Susie Carter, church volunteers, served as maitre d, making sure first there was enough food for the large crowd and second, that it was served “piping hot," and third, that it was positively delicious. She and a wonderful effort by the volunteers mastered all three as if they were a five-star restaurant.
I just have to give a rousing applause to the following: Donnita Cox Helen Johnson, Brenda Roberts, Diane Nelson, Jacqui Thornburg, Donna Barber, Trish and Dick Wheeler, Mary and Carl Warnock, Arland White and Karen Morgan.
No doubt a lot of love in each kitchen of these folks as they prepared these dishes for Bill’s family and friends, and I doubt seriously if any outside restaurant could duplicate more than 30 delicious casserole dishes from green beans, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, cole slaw, beef stew, salads and the list goes on and on. Fried chicken cooked just like your mother’s was the choice of meat.
There was ample food for all and our community continues to score a home run every time they’re needed. I sat eating, looking around and once more amazed at the generosity of our friends. Ashland is an incredible place to work and live.
As I was making my way to one of the 11 different mouth-watering desserts I couldn’t help but notice my dear friend Richard Layman, who is one of Ashland’s greats, still enjoying a large plate of food. Jane, his beautiful wife, confessed that this was his second “heaping helping” and his response to me was, “Norma, it's OK as I’m skipping the dessert.” Now I’m not sure if he did or not. Just saying.
So I leave you fellow readers today with, yes, food certainly does provide nourishment for one’s body, but food also brings us joy, makes connections and stores memories for our heart and our soul.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek