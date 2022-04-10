After giving my order to the waitress, she turned away and I heard her yell “pull.” I had heard similar words like “drop” and “mark” in a loud voice before, but now I was determined to know exactly what they meant.
If you work at Waffle House you learn quickly that “pull” is referring to meat, “drop” refers to hash browns and “mark” means the order is up and ready. Having become educated I was content to sit back, relax at the lower counter on the end and enjoy my coffee while anticipating my breakfast. I have always loved breakfast as it is my favorite meal of the day, and enjoyed most as brunch around 10 a.m. The aroma of fresh, crisp bacon frying on the stove, eggs prepared any style, biscuits or toast in the oven, hash browns, good country gravy … it doesn’t get any better.
Almost immediately it seemed a large plate arrived with all the trimmings. For a brief moment I just sat and stared at this work of art that the gentleman on the grill had prepared for my liking. The two eggs over easy were magnificently prepared and the hash browns to the side were dropped ever so well. The crisp bacon on another side plate was pulled to perfection. Buttered toast rounded out the plate with Smucker’s apple butter on the side. It was just what I had wanted for several days, and now it was here and the anticipation was worth the wait.
It couldn’t have been better prepared had I been at Tavern on the Green in New York. I know this sounds a little corny but I had really wanted this perfect breakfast for several days. The chatter of voices and clatter of dishes behind the counter didn’t matter at all — in fact they seem to fit right into this moment of time and space. Fifteen minutes later and two warm-ups on my coffee, I was a happy camper so they say. But wait, there’s more.
I have confessed more than once that I have developed a sweet tooth, so seeing a beautiful waffle arrive at the booth by the window I had to have one. Pancakes are plentiful but waffles on the menu these days are a premium. I didn’t need it — I totally knew this — but desire overtook me and I found myself eating three-fourths of a delicious waffle in 10 bites. Now I could really concentrate on my article.
I have known Rita Caskey, a hard-working waitress, for several years and found out that she had been an employee with the Catlettsburg Waffle House, at 10606 U.S. 23, for about two years. She says Bob Johnson, franchise owner, has four restaurants and resides in Huntington. Open 24 hours a day, there is absolutely no down time and they serve about 500 people on the weekends and when Marathon shift changes at 4 a.m., they are always busy — and also the late nighters are always there.
“It’s a good place to work, tips are decent and it’s a family-friendly atmosphere with many repeat customers,” says Rita.
She even showed me an app on her phone which tells her how many customers she personally has waited on since her hire. Wow, I was No. 33,734. Other favorites on the menu are the cheesesteak and the hash brown bowl. They also serve chicken, hamburgers, steak and pork chops with your eggs.
Here is what their customers say: “Friendly staff, clean facility, great food and a short wait.” Other comments are “Great service, great portions and great prices.” Add my name to those comments and look for me if you venture to Waffle House for one of the best breakfasts in the Tri-State. Pull up a chair, sit for a spell, and enjoy. “Ain’t” life grand!
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek