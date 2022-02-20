Heavy rain, strong winds, high water and plummeting temperatures Thursday evening caused me to abort my trip to Huntington for dinner and an article I was looking forward to writing.
Once inside the comfort of home, I knew I was doing delivery service and decided to give My Dad’s Pizzeria a try as they were high on my list of priorities in the near future.
I had heard great comments from my friends about this pizza parlor now at 942 Blackburn Ave. in Ashland. If you’re like most Americans, you eat pizza at least once or twice a week without batting an eye. About 3 billion pizzas are sold each year and the average American eats at least 46 slices.
Last night, I added two large all-meat slices to the statistics. What consists of an all-meat pizza? It has pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon and cheese.
It looked and smelled delicious upon arrival but would the taste be as good as it looked? Unequivocally yes! A big thumbs up for this choice. The consistency and size of the meat pieces were masterfully placed on each slice. I usually just eat pepperoni and cheese but it was one of their specialty pizzas so I wanted something a little different.
As in most pizza parlors today, the variety of choices are endless. Besides pizza you can order one of 15 different sandwiches such as their tasty Italian Submarine which is loaded with salami, ham, crisp lettuce, mozzarella cheese, onion, tomato, mayonnaise and lite Italian dressing.
They also have an array of baked Italian dishes like Alfredo with penne pasta and don’t forget another American favorite, spaghetti with their award-winning delicious homemade meat sauce. Add salads, sides like hot wings, potato poppers and, yes, hot and fresh fries and you have something for every palate.
For dessert, I ordered the chocolate chip cookie, which consisted of eight large slices stuffed with ooey, gooey chocolate. No, I didn’t eat all eight slices. My Dad’s Pizzeria tells its customers “You’ve tried the rest. Now try the best!”
Their mission is to give their customers the best restaurant experience possible. Being the best means providing outstanding quality service, cleanliness and value, so that every customer is 100% satisfied every time. In one review online, the customer states, “My Dad’s is easily my favorite pizza joint. The unholy amount of cheese on each slice always keeps us coming back. Also, anyone that doesn’t order the cheese sticks with extra sauce is making a big mistake.”
I suggest that many of those 46 and more slices of pizza you eat each year are artfully prepared especially for you from My Dad’s Pizzeria. Don’t forget the dessert.
Bon Appétit,
Norma Meek