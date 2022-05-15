The most famous password of all time is Open Sesame, which was the secret password and the cave would open for Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. Speakeasies during the Prohibition Era often required even more that a password like a membership card. The most famous speakeasies were located in New York and the larger metropolitan areas.
Move over New York … Ashland, Kentucky, has a speakeasy of its own destined for stardom. From its photo-op antique car outside to its massive false door to enter, although you’re already in, Sal’s Italian Eatery & Speakeasy, housing the once famous Chimney Corner and Blazer’s — at 1624 Carter Ave. — has created an amazing new place for dining.
After church on Sunday, my good friends Bennie Shields, Jacque Brownstead and I were excited to dine at this newest establishment everyone was raving about in town. This turned out to be a most delightful afternoon with ooh’s and aah’s about the adorable outfits of the waitstaff, and the efficiency and personal attention Jamie, our waitress, gave us to the wonderful selections on the dinner menu. (On Sundays they only use the dinner menu)
Making a selection was probably the most difficult task of the day as everything on the menu sounded special. We started with the ciabatta bread & seasoned extra virgin olive oil which — I must say loud and clear — was perfect, then proceeded to the roasted red pepper and Gouda soup which I had never experienced before. It was a rich and creamy roasted red pepper and smoked Gouda bisque with basil oil drizzle delicately prepared with croutons. Yummy and filling.
But wait … we then moved to the very large house salad and homemade ranch dressing made in house which consisted of chopped lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons, peperoncini & shaved parmesan. Jacque was smart but Bennie and I just had to split the baked manicotti which was baked ricotta stuffed tubular shells in fresh marinara sauce with mozzarella and provolone. Enough to be boxed for a later meal or two.
I will definitely order that again but can’t wait to try the lobster ravioli and salsiccia cacciatore which is fettuccine tossed with Italian sausage and crumbled sausage, marinara, sautéed tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone. I have been told by many that is a must choice at some time. I mustn’t leave out the bone-in pork chop, grilled lamb chop, ribeye and Tuscan salmon as other superb choices.
We spent several minutes talking about the lunch menu for another outing and thought there was a wide selection of options such as appetizers, soups, salads, paninis, patinas and flatbreads all baked on a thin crispy bread.
I am forever grateful to the Bares, Billy and Christy, who have invested in Ashland and its citizens many times in the last few years with their time, talent and treasure. Standing ovation for you both, and I predict a very long, long run for Sal’s.
But … how about it, Billy and Christy? What is the password? Perhaps a contest from the customers? I need the mystique of a password that I will try to remember.
No one should be able to say nothing is happening in Ashland. I attend groundbreaking ceremonies, many new restaurants and shops opening, parks with school buses from miles away traveling here for picnics, the Paramount shows and Highland Museum exhibits, or Malibu Jack’s outings, skateboarders enjoying their new arena daily — the list is endless. Hey, another column, another day. I do love my community.
Bon appétit,
Norma Meek