Two young men on spring break this week gave me an opportunity to spend quality time with them. I decided to take them somewhere special for lunch and chose The Depot at 124 Bobby Bare Blvd. in Ironton.
The Depot is a fusion restaurant, which means they combine foods from different cultures amid merging recipes. They certainly live up to their motto “taste the world.” Tex-Mex is an example as is French food combined with Asian cuisine. I ask myself the same question every time I’m with my grandchildren: How do these college students know so much about ingredients in sushi, which sauces are the most popular and latest updates on nutrition?
My college days at Eastern were spent dining on soup and grilled cheese. I know I become a little more educated with food, current events and the digital age every time I am with them. Where did I ever get the assumption that it might be the other way?
I had been to The Depot many times for dinner but never for lunch. The atmosphere looks upscale but the prices for lunch were very reasonable. The presentation of the food was every bit as appealing as the evening meals and just as plentiful. We began with one of their many appetizers, a spinach artichoke dip; a delicate mix of cream cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan and mozzarella cheese served with delicious small bread slices.
One of my grand’s ordered two different sushi dishes: the Captain Jack Roll (fried, wrapped inside-out with shrimp, crab meat, avocado, and cream cheese). This was an ample dish for two, easily. He shared with me and it was freshly made when ordered and delicious. He also had the Red Dragon Roll/spicy crab, avocado topped with tuna and crunch. I opted for the Fettuccine Alfredo — pasta, fresh broccoli and carrots, tossed in delicious Alfredo sauce and the tastiest grilled chicken topped the entree. It was as appealing to the eye as it was to the palate. My take-home was a full container for lunch the following day. Their colorful lunch salad was huge, fresh and such a bargain at only $6.95 with tomatoes, mango, oranges, roasted almonds, mozzarella cheese over the mix green and drizzled with honey mustard dressing. The gourmet pizzas seemed to be a favorite and looked delicious as they passed by our table several times during lunch. Saved for another time.
Dessert was a hard choice between tiramisu and crème brulee, but finally settled on the latter. Again, the meal was so well prepared, service was right on point, and we had a little Asian, Italian, American and French cuisine for lunch. We had a fusion menu for sure.
Owned and operated by Xiaoming Lin, she has captured the history and charm of The Depot with its hardwood cherry and walnut floors and tables covered in linen. I think we are always happiest when we can spend time with our delightful, amazing, grandchildren that we all love and respect. I have already scheduled another luncheon event for next week at The Depot with friends and I am a little more than excited to return ASAP.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek