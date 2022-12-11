Sooner or later, all roads in America lead to the Golden Arches. Toddlers get their first taste of branding at an early age. Any 2-year-old knows what the arches mean.
When Dustin was 13 months old, we would drive by McDonald’s and she would shout in her adorable voice, “a ries and juice” which stood for French fries.
There are currently 13,438 locations across all 50 states, as well as tens of thousands more worldwide. As a side bar, McDonald’s exited “the Russian market” due to the humanitarian crisis “caused by the war in Ukraine.” Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald’s in Des Plaines, Illinois, in April 1955.
Not only has McDonald’s made its food healthier, but it’s been an influence on other restaurants to do the same. One way is making the food in Happy Meals a healthier version. It changed its apple juice with 45% fewer calories and half the sugar content. It removed soda from Happy Meal menu boards and added bottled water as an option. Apple slices were added to every Happy Meal and entire meals are now less than 600 calories. On another note McNuggets are currently made with 100% chicken breast meat.
Their popular fruit and maple oatmeal consists of 320 calories with two servings of whole-grain oats, cream, brown sugar, red and green apples, cranberries and raisins.
The McPlant has McDonald’s hopping on the trend and is made with a plant-based patty, co-developed with Beyond Meat. It is currently only available at select restaurants, but the culinary team “nailed it,” so hopefully we’ll see it nationwide soon.
I miss driving through McDonald’s each day to get Scooby his beloved McDouble. If you are looking to up your protein game and still stay in a fairly normal lunch/dinner calorie range, the McDouble can be a good choice with 22 grams of protein and 400 calories. It gives you an extra patty of meat to boost the protein and iron content of the burger.
They now serve breakfast 24 hours a day and delicious coffees, sundaes, breakfast sweets, McFlurries and more.
Just added to the menu last month is the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder which features a quarter pound of meat, two slices of American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce on a sesame bun. But still the biggest burger at McDonald’s is the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.
My favorite is the Daily Double, not on the menu but when asked they will make for you — two 100% beef patties, season to perfection, and melted American cheese topped off with shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo and one juicy slice of tomato.
“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onion on a sesame seed bun” — I still remember the wording of this Big Mac commercial and I’m quite sure you can say it to this day, too. More than 1.5 million Big Macs are sold in U.S. daily. Someone loves them.
The McRib is back for a short while. I have a few suggestions for McDonald’s. I would love to see the McDonald’s individual pizza return. I liked it ... and I think they should consider doing McMini burgers — three small flat cheeseburgers in a box with sautéed onions, and special sauce with a side salad. Just saying.
I would also like to comment on the well maintained Tri-State McDonald’s locations, the cleanliness, and the staff. Applause! Applause! to Tom Wolfe, who’s getting it right every single time.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek