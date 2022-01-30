Many of my friends confess that they never go out to eat if they have to dine alone. The past 20 years I have traveled around the U.S. often with one of my jobs, so I became quite accustomed to eating alone and feel quite comfortable as a solo diner.
In fact one-third of Americans eat their meals in isolation during the week. Busy lives and hectic work schedules are the main cause of this solitary dining trend, so say the experts.
But it is definitely a fact that food is an important part of human life and can even be a tool for social change. Any time you attend a shower, reception, class reunion or even a board meeting, food and drink is high on the priority list for being a successful event.
The two couples I wish to highlight today are quick to point out some of their favorite dining spots in the Tri-State and just how food is high on the social register.
Brandy and John Clark enjoy Evaroni’s Pizza in Kenova, West Virginia, as their fun date night where they more often than not order their piping hot pizza with pepperoni and sausage, go through the drive-through, and eat in the parking lot.
Enjoying conversation about the day's events in their car is quite relaxing. Due to COVID, this is the current routine but Brandy says John loves all the Marshall memorabilia that cover the walls inside. It is their favorite pizza restaurant largely in part to the sauce, which is different than anywhere else in the Tri-State. It is sweeter, declares Brandy, and if open during the season a trip to Austin’s for their delicious homemade ice cream just up the road is a perfect ending to a lovely date with John.
Kay and Randy Memmer dine out often except on Fridays when Doc and Dad bake and keep increasing Randy’s skills as a pastry chef or patissier. One of their favorite restaurants is Le Bistro in downtown Huntington. Kay loves the downstairs cellar where they start with drinks, and she says the atmosphere is like nothing in the entire Tri-State. She equates it to a throw back in time with a classic feel and a great way to start out the evening with close friends Pat and Steven Graham. Upstairs you will most likely witness both Kay and Randy eating their favorite entree on the menu — shrimp and grits. Kay confesses there is none better anywhere.
So the question is posed: Can food be a tool for social change? I believe that it can as do many of the culinary greats. Many say it can create jobs, increase empathy and address inequality. I agree.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek