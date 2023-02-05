An American classic! I was thinking about the signature Hot Fudge Cake at Frisch’s Big Boy I used to crave years ago when Frisch’s was on Winchester Avenue. I would order then put that aside until later and first enjoy the famous Big Boy and onion rings. Now that was a real treat.
With that recollection, I just had to travel to Ironton one morning at 8 a.m. to reconstruct a glimpse of my past history and give the iconic Big Boy outside a nod (I still love that guy). Upon arriving there so early I could not believe a parking space on their lot was nowhere to be found. I finally parked on the street and, upon entering, discovered NECCA was having a breakfast meeting of 30 that morning as well as all the other diners present. This place was rockin’.
Now I am not a buffet kind of girl, but the breakfast bar looked so appealing I decided to give it a try. Everything you could want was there. Biscuits, gravy, potatoes, grits, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit, pancakes and French toast. I asked my waitress if I could substitute scrambled eggs for two fried over easy and for a slight up-charge of 60 cents — mission accomplished. I tried a little of everything except the pancakes. I had not eaten French toast since my kids were small and had forgotten how delightful and decadent it tasted with warm syrup and powdered sugar. It’s the little treats, smells and tastes, which we forget about sometimes.
Whether it’s burgers you crave or a full plate meal they’ve got the food for what you’re longing. There are 140 Frisch’s Big Boy’s located in three states, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. One recent addition to their menu is Nathan’s famous hot dogs topped with chili, cheese which has proven to be a huge success at all locations. Now the hot dog I must try on my next visit. Located at 301 S. 9th Street in Ironton, this Frisch’s Big Boy delivers Americana at its best.
They are noted for fresh ingredients, custom-crafted spice blends, scratch-made bread and pies, onions sliced daily for their onion rings. This is how they started in 1939, and it’s a tradition that continues today. It also explains why their customers remain loyal and return again and again.
But wait ... this all began with me thinking about and craving their famous Hot Fudge Cake and I had intended to eat that at 8 a.m. for sure. I can eat ice cream and cake at any hour of the day or night. But after consuming the breakfast bar even I couldn’t manage to accomplish that so I definitely have planned another outing across the “pond” to try the chili cheese dog and hot fudge dessert. Care to join me?
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek