Benvenuti A Melini Cucina! Welcome to Melini’s, owned by Noemi Ceballos, and located at the corner of 124 Second Street in Ironton.
Linda Hoffman, a newly retired teacher from Boyd County Schools, states it best when she says, “The food was heavenly, the atmosphere was so pleasant & the service was awesome.” There are three other Melini’s restaurants at nearby locations in Kentucky all owned by Ms. Ceballos: Mt. Sterling, Grayson and Morehead.
Are you aware that more than one in five Americans say Italian food is not only the most romantic food, but their favorite cuisine?
Recently I found myself seated in a back booth in Ironton with a close friend eating my favorite Fettuccini Alfredo with fried chicken, complete with their delicious Italian bread and marinara sauce for dipping. My friend chose the most popular meal on the menu by far, the baked ziti, which is penne pasta sautéed with basil, marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella and baked. We were both delighted with our entrees. Their expansive list of Napolitano’s and their Specialita Di Mare (seafood) also receives high praise by their clientele.
No one can talk about Melini’s without moving the topic to their exquisite pizzas. Pizza dough made fresh daily includes everybody’s favorites like their cheese and pepperoni. However, most popular is their feta cheese pizza made with pepperoni, ham, onion, feta cheese and mozzarella and their Hawaiian made with ham, pineapple and double cheese.
Their desserts are mouth-watering ample cheesecake slices. I always get the turtle chocolate cheesecake to take home and enjoy later while watching TV. I found myself waking at 1:30 a.m. and thinking about that delectable piece in the fridge, and, although I never do this, decided to eat just one bite before retiring once again. Six large bites later, I returned to my bedroom with still another four to five bites for breakfast.
With a smile on my face, before sinking once more into deep sleep, I reminded myself that privately owned restaurants in our area are among the best in the country and we need to frequent these establishments often when choosing to dine out. A food enthusiast!
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans