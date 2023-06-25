Let’s eat — one of my favorite sayings and now the headliner on every menu at one of our newest restaurants in town.
With all the great food in the world, it seems difficult to name the most popular; however, Italian cuisine has won, hands down.
Perhaps all the pasta and pizza awards it that honor. Americans love our own cuisine above all others, but, according to a renowned survey, our cuisine ranks seventh in the world. One more statistic and I’ll be quiet … during a ranking of the biggest casual dining chains in the U.S. by units, this particular restaurant ranked fourth with 866 establishments.
Have you guessed by now that I’m talking about our latest casual dining establishment?
Olive Garden has been welcomed with open arms by our community and is at 500 Winchester Ave. — better known as the Ashland Town Center Mall. It opens each day at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m., except on Friday and Saturday, when it’s open until 11 p.m. They do not take reservations but do acknowledge call-ahead seating, which I strongly advise on the weekends. I have already dined there several times with large groups of 11 and smaller groups of five and six. We never had to wait with call-ahead seating.
The lunch menu is quite popular and reasonably priced with their never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks. Even if you order an entree, you still get either all-you-can-eat soup or salad and breadsticks. Personally, I have never ordered their soup, but at my last outing, three of my friends — Lori, Lynn and Jeri — ordered the Pasta E. Fagioli. It consists of white and red beans, ground beef, tomatoes and tubetti pasta in a savory sauce and also Zuppa Toscana, which is spicy Italian sausage, kale and potatoes in a creamy broth. I usually get one of their amazing Alfredo dishes made from scratch with simple ingredients like parmesan, cream, garlic and butter. Their signature fettuccine Alfredo is made fresh in house every single day and can be paired with seafood shrimp and scallops or just shrimp or, of course, their grilled or crispy fried chicken fritta. Their stuffed pastas are extremely popular and there’s a variety from which to choose, such as the ravioli carbonara, cheese ravioli or the chicken tortelloni Alfredo.
If you’re in the mood for an amazing large appetizer as your meal they have the shrimp fritto misto, which was superb during one of my outings. It’s over a half-pound of shrimp mixed with onions and bell peppers, hand-breaded and lightly fried. This is served with marinara and spicy ranch — a must-try for the group or yourself.
Olive Garden has unique $6 take-home entrées freshly prepared then chilled to enjoy at a later time when you order an entrée in house. They also do special promotions.
Dessert is always an option and delicious to enjoy with that special cup of coffee such as strawberry cream cake with the delectable sweet vanilla cream icing or their must-try warm Italian doughnuts — known in Italy as Zeppoli — and are made to order and tossed in vanilla sugar then paired with raspberry or chocolate sauce. I’m stopping in one day just for the donuts.
We talked about and wished for Olive Garden to make Ashland its home for a long time and now it is here; and we have embraced this new restaurant by showing up time and time again. I never get tired of saying we live in the perfect spot with the perfect friends and families. Perfect might be a little strong but I still believe it. Until next time … let’s eat!
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek