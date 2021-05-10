Slipping through the double red doors for lunch, all stress of the day seems to vanish. Jockey Club owner Corbie Stull has created an atmosphere for leisure dining unlike anything else in the entire tri-state community.
You’ll find the walls adorned with works of art and antique marble serving stations, red velvet couches for seating in certain areas or intimate booths for a quiet rendezvous. The flower arrangements on the mantle and throughout the restaurant, changed often by Donna Childers Suttles, are masterpieces themselves.
One might ask, is the food as palatable as the environment? Unequivocally YES!
Once seated, this fabulous beer cheese and club crackers arrive at your table just to say “Welcome.” I have tried a variety of things on the extensive menu and not been disappointed once. Their signature Chicken Salad on a large croissant is easily one of many diners’ favorites along with their hot brown just like the original at Louisville’s Brown Hotel — it combines turkey breast and crisp slices of bacon on sliced toast, topped with an amazing delicate cheese sauce. There’s also a magnificent Kentucky Burgoo, the racetrack recipe. Your food arrives meticulously adorned on a variety of beautiful old china and bowls.
An array of side dishes might include a Waldorf salad, southern pear and cheese salad, macaroni or red jacket potato salad or pickled beets. My side is often the mouth-watering baked beans cooked slowly with molasses and fine condiments.
A variety of fresh salads complete with an array of homemade dressings like their unforgettable blue cheese is yours for the ordering.
I want to talk about their desserts made daily. Pies, pies — and each slice perfect to the taste buds. Of the John Y. Brown Pie, the Kentucky Derby Pie, coconut, peanut butter or lemon meringue, you’ll have a difficult time deciding. Me, I have them save a slice of my favorite — the coconut chess pie — as soon as I order. It has a beautiful flaky crust and the filling with just a hint of coconut and is so popular they often have none left by 3 p.m.
One of the club’s frequent guests for lunch, John Clevenger, is seen dining on a cheeseburger and proclaims it the absolute best around. I modified my usual choices and decided to see if I agree by ordering one a while ago. John … fabulosa!
I want to talk about the price of this dining experience. I don’t know how Corbie does it. For only $5.66, you can get the beer cheese and cracker appetizer, a classic half sandwich, which is huge, a cup of delicious soup, chips and a drink, plus this unique dining experience. WOW! Current hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 11-3.
I like to spread exciting news when it is accurate, and I know that plans are under way for The Jockey Club to expand to the entire first floor of Corbie’s, complete with a dance floor, live entertainment and much, much more. I see evidence every day that Ashland is the place you want to be with the local restaurant owners investing in their business and creating more than just a place to eat. Let’s do our part and support them daily.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans