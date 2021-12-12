’Tis the season to be jolly, and that feeling was certainly captured Thursday evening by the tremendous crowd at the famed Rocco’s Ristorante at 252 Main Street in downtown Ceredo, West Virginia.
Customers with gifts in hand greeting old friends, table-hopping and laughter in the air was the scene as the owners, father and son, had done a magical job of “decking the halls with boughs of holly” — with adorable giant gnomes, trees and lights.
I had the privilege of dining with a first-time Rocco visitor just in from out of town. He was totally enthralled with the atmosphere and scrumptious Italian food Rocco’s has created over the past 30 years. After wining and dining, his closing remark was “This has to be one of the famous icons in your area because, apart from the amazing menu and quality of food, is the overall experience it provides the customer.”
On their broad menu is certainly any Italian dish you can imagine plus more. I settled in on the lobster crab ravioli, which consisted of fresh beet pasta filled with lobster & crab served in a roasted pepper, sun-dried tomato, cream pesto, parmesan.
I’m having leftovers today (Friday) for dinner as the serving was actually enough for two people. I can hardly wait; and they added fresh bread again as they boxed it ready for take-out. Magnifico!
My friend — after much hovering over the many choices — chose the spinach ravioli — homemade spinach ravioli filled with seasoned cheese covered with meat or tomato sauce and one meatball. He had nothing to carry home as he even took his bread I observed and swooped up the last bite. Totally a man thing! But perhaps not at Rocco’s.
There are many cold and hot appetizers for starters such as fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions and balsamic sauce and the antipasto tray for two.
Or you might want to try the mussels, Marsala wine, cream, red pepper, parmigiano or the delicious stuffed peppers — three Hungarian waxed peppers with sausage, beef, romano, marinara. Yes, I said appetizers before the main course.
All steaks are certified black Angus and prime and their Wester Ross salmon is a favorite on the menu.
I glanced around and observed Stewart Schneider and his lovely wife, Kathy, leaving as we arrived; and inside were seated Eloise Slone Shrewsbury and her lovely family enjoying the festive evening.
So “don we now our gay apparel” for the Christmas season and “Jingle Bell Rock” at Rocco’s Ristorante. You will leave with a wonderful holiday glow and a most satisfying dining experience.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans