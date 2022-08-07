It bears repeating that many of the kindest, most generous hard-working people are in the food industry. I met such a couple, Adam and Veronica Brown, who are the proud owners and operators of a food truck called Hillbilly Hibachi.
Food trucks have really gained in popularity since 2008 and, although at one time primarily seen at festivals, fairs, and special street events, they are now part of the national everyday food scene.
Hillbilly Hibachi is housed in Louisa, but travels six days a week all around the area and as far away as Lexington. This past week they traveled to Wayland to feed the hundreds of volunteers and homeless due to the floods. Adam said they prepared food for more than 200 free of charge to be a good neighbor. What a magnanimous gesture by a small business owner.
About 60% of their time is spent for some fundraiser for kids, schools, etc. I caught up with them at Walmart on the hill, where they were hosting a fundraiser for the Ashland Tomcat football team, with 20% of the profit going to the organization.
So what is it that Hillbilly Hibachi serves that is so popular with the people? Adam says his food is Japanese style with a hillbilly twist. It is Japanese food without all the formalities and fancy moves. This day the menu was noodles, fried rice, grilled vegetables, hibachi steak, chicken and shrimp. I tried everything but the steak in my meal.
I took my dinner to the park, sat at a picnic table by the pond and feasted. It was the perfect place to dine, as if at a five-star restaurant, only better, with the breeze on my face, the sound of the fountains on the pond, and children nearby laughing on the newly constructed playground. And did I ever feast!
Huge helpings, modest pricing, expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection. I especially loved the shrimp and the delicately prepared tender chicken. I ate every single one of the veggies which consisted of carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, etc. — freshly grilled and seasoned like a five-star chef would do.
Some great news and a scoop perhaps about Hillbilly Hibachi … They will soon be a brick-and-mortar restaurant at Camp Landing in Boyd County. They look forward to serving and meeting many new customers. They also will be bottling their special Yum Yum sauce, made fresh daily, and selling it as a premium item.
Oh, I forgot to talk about how special that sauce really is with your meal. They have no plans, however, to do away with their highly successful food truck.
A little wine would have been great but wait … no wine in Central Park. I, of all people, know that. Oops, I got swept up in the moment. Please disregard.
Bon appétit!
Norma Meek