Why is Chinese food overwhelmingly the most popular ethnic cuisine in America? Americans fell in love with Chinese food because of its gastronomic excellence, its affordability and quantity, but also because it is delicious and convenient.
I can certainly attest to that in this article, but let me start at the beginning. I was having dinner with my dear friend Sharon Stai and others when Sharon began talking about Hong Kong carryout in Catlettsburg directly across from the elementary school. She gave it such strong reviews that I just had to try it again.
Although it has had the same location for more than 17 years, it was opened under new management several years ago. I can go on record as saying it was the best Chinese food I have ever eaten. Nothing is prepared ahead of time unless you are calling for takeout and there is no food under glass for you to choose. I didn’t call ahead so everything was made fresh when I arrived, and maybe that was the huge difference.
After searching the extensive menu I settled on the lunch special of General Tso’s chicken, substituted the noodles for the rice and can’t resist the egg roll with a large helping of the sweet and sour sauce, which is made red by simple food coloring. I only had to wait about seven minutes and got to observe exactly how my food was prepared as the kitchen is right there for your observation. I really enjoyed watching the three young men prepare my order. There are also four small tables for dining in if that is your preference.
Have you ever eaten until you were completely full but keep eating because it is just so tasty and you can’t stop? That was me with the carryout order. The egg roll was “ Kekou de," and the chicken and noodles were "Zhege shijie de.” The bowl was still not empty so I made myself save some for lunch today. It is only 7:30 a.m. and I am already thinking about the leftovers in the fridge.
There is such an extensive menu with 37 lunch specials until 3 p.m. each day and more than 113 different listings to choose. There are also chef’s specialties which all sound divine such as Four Seasons — delicious combination of shrimp, lobster, chicken and roast port sautéed w/fresh vegetables in brown sauce. Or the Club Seafood Delight — crab meat, shrimp, scallop and lobster sautéed with assorted Chinese vegetables in special white wine sauce.
Sharon spoke about the snow peas and shrimp which I must try soon. Large party orders are also available and welcomed at Hong Kong. I used the chop sticks for about three minutes and once again decided I needed additional practice. I had forgotten how much fun the fortune cookies are and mine read “Good character is more to be praised than outstanding talent.” And my lucky numbers were ... no, if I tell you, then they may not be lucky for me. I must admit I am a little superstitious.
Yesterday I discovered a new best friend restaurant, one that I will frequent again and soon. The owner is a lovely lady and Chang my waiter was most helpful. I am so happy to give Hong Kong such a strong high five. The address is 3333 Court St. in Catlettsburg and they open at 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are closed on Sunday.
Good food, great friends, strong community and faith brings me joy in my life. Wishing you joy in your life also, my friend.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek