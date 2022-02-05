I couldn’t help but observe people’s carts as they strolled through the grocery store recently and no two carts resembled each other with their contents.
Outside of staple foods like bread and milk, people had ample choices and exercised that right to choose. And just like with groceries, people have ample choices when choosing a restaurant. I have interviewed five families the past couple of weeks about their favorite place to dine when eating outside the home and no two chose the same place. So I have to conclude that many terrific dining spots exist in the area and that they are influenced by factors such as convenience, cost and culture preference.
Eating is certainly not determined by hunger alone, I have concluded. I have stayed out of local restaurants the past couple of weeks but have missed my routine, so next week it’s back in the restaurants, fully masked, eating and enjoying all the varieties of food this area has to offer.
I interviewed a couple this week who are well-known for their community involvement and willingness to help when ever asked. What is different about this couple and food is they really don’t have a favorite place but enjoy several options each week. They readily admit that eating out at least three times a week is more often than not.
Paul and Sheila Fraley are creatures of habit and are quick to talk about one of their favorite outings — The Winchester in the Marriot Delta downtown. They usually order their famous California rolls but loved, loved Taco Week in Ashland with the delicious crawfish tacos served at The Winchester. But Sheila didn’t stop there. Another night might find them just a stone’s throw across the street to another favorite outing at Fat Patty’s where a must would be the famous pretzel burger. A familiar face or two can usually be seen inside where the restaurant is spacious and open.
She continued to talk about their favorite fast food stop — Penn Station — and their unique sub sandwiches and fries. I personally can’t pass up the gigantic gooey chocolate chip cookies made to perfection at Penn Station.
Right before parting, Sheila asked that all important question that so many folks wander about. When will we get a great seafood restaurant to locate in our downtown area? Loving seafood is a major consideration of vacation spots when plans are made each year with this couple.
I’ll sign off also asking a question of our readers. I never used to enjoy desserts as much as I do now. Do you suppose it’s an age thing? Science will explain it by saying that with our diminished flavor palate, sweets are simply easier to taste than blander foods. I’ll dwell on that another day and, in the meantime, I’m getting dressed and heading out for that gooey chocolate chip cookie waiting for me at Penn Station.
Bon Appétit
Norma Meek