Come in, relax and enjoy the best sports bar in Ashland!
A Hall of Fame is an institution honoring the achievements of individuals in a particular activity or field. This might very well include Tom Wolf, successful businessman in Kentucky, who has invested heavily in the Ashland community and owns the Kentucky Hall of Fame Café at 500 Winchester Avenue right inside the Ashland Town Center. Whether you’re enjoying lunch or dinner you will always see familiar faces such as Marty Gute, Bill Cole or Mike Kirtner.
They also tout the 2020 Readers Choice Award winner Noah Snyder, who was awarded Best Server in the Tri-State. Adding American cuisine and a meticulously clean environment makes this dining-out experience a slam dunk.
But I want to talk today about their scrumptious Sunday brunch. All items are plated and they are open every Sunday until 8 p.m. even though the mall closes at 6. Sundays include their meat loaf, cooked just the way your grandma did, chicken and dumplings, baked steak, or the item that scores a winner week after week — their fall-off-the-bone rotisserie chicken. Add sides and their well- known sweet cornbread which patrons liken to dessert — a must-try for sure.
All items are freshly prepped daily and by batch, to ensure Hall of Fame consistency for every guest’s visit. Some fan favorites include their Smokehouse Burger topped with Gouda cheese, smoky bacon, onion straws and house-made sweet honey barbecuesauce with french fries.
I personally have several fan favorites, one being the five cheese mac & cheese complete with five cheeses cream sauce, penne pasta, diced tomatoes and smoky bacon, pieces topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and grilled chicken breast. Another great tasting lunch item for me is their margherita flatbread with Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe is kid-friendly with many TVs and room for social distancing if that is necessary. Great fun and an inviting atmosphere will keep you returning again and again.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans