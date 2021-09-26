I recently had the good fortune to see one of my favorite people eating at a quaint soda fountain in Kenova, West Virginia. Joyce Welch and two of her Forest Avenue friends were enjoying a late lunch, as I often do, at Griffith & Feil Pharmacy and Soda Fountain.
If you haven’t been there, you are missing out on something unique and special. At 1405 Chestnut Street in Kenova, Griffith & Feil serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day except Sundays, when hours are noon till 3:30pm. They advertise that Griffith and Feil Drug was “Born with the town of Kenova” and has touched three centuries beginning in 1892. That’s correct! 1892, and it’s still owned and operated by the same families. Now that’s a business with a history my friends.
Every time I eat there, I am reminded as a child swiveling on the leather bar stool at Murphy’s in downtown Ashland while waiting anxiously for the soda jerk preparing my vanilla coke or dish of delicious ice cream, and I can’t help but smile and look longingly at the eight soda stools staring back at me. This particular day I was in for a rare treat. There were two middle school-age girls laughingly perched on the stools doing hand jive movements and pantomiming to “Foot Loose” playing on the in-house juke box while their parents sat chatting from a nearby booth. What fond memories they are making, I think to myself, and a part of me wishes I could join them.
This article is about food, however, and now I better talk about the menu and their food. They have an extensive offering with appetizers, salads, soup and fountain favorites such as fried green tomatoes, corn dog, and Big Red Smokey or one of their 16 different burgers. It is very hard for me to deviate from my regulars, which are either the Monte Cristo — Texas Toast dipped in egg and toasted, topped with ham, turkey and Havarti cheese and served with hot pepper jelly dipping sauce — or the Philly Steak & Cheese. But my all-time favorite is their hot dog with their delicious homemade sauce, made in house daily, and you can carry a pint home with you — which I often do.
You just can’t leave there without one of their decadent delights from the fountain. Banana Split is a work of art as are their funnel cake fries sprinkled with powdered sugar and your choice of chocolate, raspberry or caramel dipping sauce. Or you might just order one of their well-known sundaes: turtle, drumstick, salted caramel or build your own.
No one leaves Griffith & Feil without thinking about their past and looking forward to a future visit soon.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans