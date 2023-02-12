Located just 10 miles from town is Diamond Links Golf Course at 200 Fairway Drive. The lovely scenic and winding road takes you to the top of the hill where a real treat awaits you.
Golfer or not, everybody needs some Buddy’s. Dress casual; enjoy the scenery while you enjoy your dining-out pleasures. I loved everything about my visit to Buddy’s last week for lunch and realized how fortunate I am to live in the hills of Kentucky.
I had no choice but to try one of their well-known cheeseburgers as they have received a two-thumbs-up from everyone in the Tri-State. I finally decided on their popular Buddy Burger Meal — half-pound fresh Angus beef, cheddar cheese by choice, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. A close second was the Kickin’Bourbon BBQ Burger Meal. The platter came with crinkle fries and the best cole slaw I have ever eaten and made daily in house. It is chopped ever so fine and a tad sweet which is usually referred to as southern cole slaw.You must try when you visit.
It was huge as they use tailgate buns, buttered and steamed, and the meat hangs over the edge. Even I couldn’t finish the entire burger. Scrumptious! Everything on the menu sounded tempting and Cole Quinn, golf pro, said his favorite were the wings — “hard to pass up” was his comment.
Brooke Seasor loves Buddy’s and says the handtossed pizza is one of her favorites along with the scrumptious cole slaw. Fresh salads, batter-fried frog legs, Buddy nachos, deep-fried mushrooms … something for everyone. A customer said the spaghetti dinner and pulled pork sandwich was her favorite and often ordered for free delivery. I checked on this as I was all ears with the free delivery and found that if you are within 15 miles and your order is $25, the delivery is free. I checked and Terrace Boulevard is only 12 miles, so I qualify. That certainly put a smile on my face.
Very popular is their Sunday brunch which can be a breakfast buffet, a seafood buffet which includes catfish and shrimp, hush puppies, mac and cheese, potatoes, cole slaw and beautiful desserts or a country buffet. I was fortunate to enjoy their catered buffet at ACTC during a meeting last week. It was chicken fajitas, complete with tortillas, refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, queso, salsa and chips.
Each person had their own cup of salsa and separate cup of queso. I especially loved the way they served the catered lunch which was an abundance of food for all. Charles Music, a friendly and impressive head waiter, said by far the most popular catered dish is either their pulled pork BBQ with baked beans, cole slaw, mac and cheese, complete with Texas toast or their pasta, which is their famous spaghetti, chicken Alfredo, baked ziti, salad and Texas toast.
I left there with a piece of pecan pie for later in the evening. I thoroughly enjoyed it with a large dollop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. There’s nothing not to like about the Buddy experience from the lovely windy road as you climb the hill, the view at the top, the cleanliness and friendly wait staff and we mustn’t forget the delicious meal awaiting you every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with delivery available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friends, here is my advice to you: Grab your favorite buddy or take the kids with you and head to Buddy’s for a fun and tasty experience.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek