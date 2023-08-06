Walking to my car to leave I suddenly realized I had a huge smile on my face. Perhaps it was the biggest, most beautiful banana split or maybe the perfect summer afternoon observing a lovely corner of Kentucky but I knew I was happy.
Next time you’re in Wurtland, stop for a spell and grab yourself a treat at Corner Cone — 10711 U.S. 23. Our Lunch Bunch at First United Methodist took a church bus a few weeks ago and everyone had a great time so I decided to drive the 10 miles and check it out. The building for a diner is quite unique. The outside is a very show-stopping pink, and once inside you find the typical booths and tables.
But in the corner you find an old fireplace with electric logs and on the back wall was a black-and-white TV showing a rerun of Andy Griffith — my first really large grin. A local weekly newspaper is on the counter for easy reading and the young girl taking orders knows how to make the customer feel right at home. Her name is Taylor Heath, a senior in high school at Raceland, working not one job this summer but two.
I admire and respect our working youth who are out the door and on the job learning during their school break. Another big smile. On the wise advice of the lady in front who quickly educated me that the hamburgers are the best anywhere with fresh meat daily, never frozen, I opted for the cheeseburger and loaded fries, with cheese, real bacon and scallions. The strawberry milkshake was calling my name on the long blackboard list. I took my seat after helping myself to the simple but immaculate condiment station and waited, but not for long. The advice of the customer was 100% correct. The hamburger was fabulous as was the shake.
I asked the gentleman, seated with friends directly in front, if I could get a quick picture of his perfectly made banana split. To my surprise he, Dwayne Mitchell, was also from Ashland, and makes the drive about once a week because of the great food, affordable prices and delicious desserts. He summed it up beautifully, readers.
Corner Cone is owned by Jane Roar from Greenup and her two daughters, and they work six days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. only due to lack of help which she says is hard to find. They do between 150 to 200 orders a day and most customers use their drive through and call-ahead ordering. Most popular on the menu are the hamburgers, with several to choose from, their footlong hot dogs made with their secret sauce and their soft serve ice cream. I asked Jane before I left if they sold the sauce to go and she laughed. Goodness no, she laughed. “That’s all I would is make sauce all day.” I vowed to return soon for a footlong.
Twenty-three sandwiches are on their menu along with dinners and 17 sides such as funnel cake fries, fried pickles, corn nuggets, mushrooms and cauliflower.
What’s not to smile about, I ask you ... meet new friends, enjoy a delicious lunch, watch a rerun of Andy Griffith, an enjoyable drive down Route 23 on a lovely sunny afternoon.
I have been getting lots of texts and messages from you about the articles, especially the nostalgic one a few weeks ago. I love hearing from you and the food and places you call home away from home.
Do yourself a favor this week and do something special to make a difference in someone’s life. The smallest gestures have the largest impact on you as well.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek