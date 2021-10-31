If you fall into the category of mom, dad, grandparent, aunt or uncle, chances are you are well-acquainted with the game room in the back at GattiLand. It has withstood the test of time and is enjoyed just as much today by the children in our area as it has been for years.
Kids stand over the glass case staring, forever it seems, as they count and recount their winning tickets to be replaced for that special coveted prize to carry home. An added benefit to this experience is the all-you-can-eat scrumptious buffet which entices repeat customers again and again.
There are numerous dining spaces with cartoons and large-screen TVs for the kiddos or more quiet accommodations for the diner who wants to have a private conversation with a friend or family member. Booked parties are always an option and are one of the most popular venues in our area.
Rocky Gibbs, a popular owner, is there to greet you most days with a smile and a kind word. He is one of the reasons in my opinion that it has achieved continued success plus the excellent food choices.
They serve multi-topping pizza buffet, spaghetti, lasagna with sides and the freshest salad bar in town. I would like to talk about the other sides and the salad bar. I can unequivocally state that I 100% agree with their slogan “freshest salad bar in town.” Nowhere can you get a buffet salad bar that is more delicious, fresher or ingredients kept pristine at all times like GattiLand.
If you want a delicious salad for lunch or dinner, head to 711 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. better known as the Midtown shopping mall. The other options I refer to are the delicious large fried potatoes, chicken and rice or mac and cheese on the buffet. For right now with COVID, they are serving the food cafeteria-style but it is still one price all you can eat.
Tuesdays will find bridge groups in small rooms at GattiLand spending the day bidding their hands and stopping just long enough for a leisurely delicious lunch. Friends frequently stop to say hello to bridge players Pat Cordle, Roberta DePriest, Evelyn Stephens, Nancy Turman, Cheri Lanham and Darlene Perry.
All agree they are treated like royalty on Tuesdays by the service people at GattiLand.
They (bridge ladies) have even created a new dessert which consists of soft vanilla ice cream and Fango orange drink mixed together. I tried it the last time I dined there and it was refreshingly delicious. Make it a point even if you have no little ones and dine at GattiLand. You will love it, but — fair warning — you might find yourself overeating just a little.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans