Enjoy lunch with friends, a business associate or a good book at The Mill Café & Bakery located on the corner of Greenup Avenue in the heart of downtown Ashland.
Ordering at the counter provides a wonderful selection of sandwiches, sides and freshly baked desserts. A real bargain, $10 will get you a delicious sandwich on freshly baked bread daily, a heaping side of potato or macaroni salad, chips, drink and one huge cookie to sweeten any tooth. The Jumbo Toffee Chocolate Chip cookie is a must for my lunch with every visit.
Of course there’s a salad, eggplant for vegetarian and vegan, and the famous house-made chicken salad croissant served with lettuce and tomato. Each selection is delivered to your table in a matter of minutes and handsomely presented.
But I want to speak about the Reuben. We all understand the hardest part of making a good Reuben is getting good corned beef and excellent bread. Mikal Anne Miller has achieved as fine a Reuben as I have ever eaten. Starting with freshly baked marbled rye, thickly sliced premium corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, kraut and to-die-for Russian dressing makes one savor every bite. Add zesty potato salad as my favorite side, and a jumbo toffee cookie makes me depart with a take-home box for later in the evening.
The Mill can also accommodate parties and gatherings. I was told that the First United Methodist Church reconvened its monthly “Lunch Bunch” there this month. Fellowship, fun and supporting local business are a win-win for everyone. Hats off to this fine group.
If you haven’t eaten at The Mill, you’re definitely out of the loop. Always a steady stream of folks using take-out is further testimony to their success. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
But wait, there’s also a Saturday brunch at The Mill, with an entirely different menu and dining experience with Mimosas, Bloody Marys waffles, grits and more. But that’s for a distant review.
I have it on good authority that the rumor about a Tapas and Wine Bar, due to open in the future at the Mill, is true. The future of this eatery in my opinion is bright.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans