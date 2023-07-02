I love to discover “small gems” of places to eat that everyone seems to know about but me. I had the pleasure of visiting one right in our back yard this week.
Camden Corner is the place and, yes, you turn right at Camden Park and keep driving for about a mile across from Holiday Pools on the corner of 3002 Piedmont Road.
I arrived about 12:30 and knew I was in for a special treat because of the parked cars and amount of people going in and coming out with not one but at least two or three carryout bags. I approached a lady even before entering and explained it was my first visit and did she have a strong recommendation from the deli inside.
Her name was Rhonda McCain and her response: “I love everything and I am here every day." WOW! What an endorsement from a loyal customer.
Upon entering I was the 10th in line at the deli with five people working as fast as humanly possible. I have learned that delis usually make their food fresh every day using only the finest and freshest ingredients which customers say is tasty and nutritious. I was repeatedly told by all and the signage outside on the building that they are famous for their award-winning fried chicken and donuts.
One entire side was aligned with donuts and I couldn’t help but notice the eight hot dog donuts in the case. I was instantly intrigued to try one, but by the time I got to them they were all gone. I learned that their delicious long hot dog donut is split down the middle like a bun, filled with the softest cream, and then a layer of strawberry or chocolate is added and closed with white cream icing and sprinkles. Each evening two or three workers start their shift at 10 p.m. and work all night and bake a cool 100 dozen donuts a day and they are all sold out by evening.
Some of the choices are Boston cream, pineapple, maple frosted and strawberry jelly among others. I chose the plain glaze which was huge and calling my name. I ate it in the parking lot and all the hype is true. I immediately used their handy drive-thru to purchase a dozen assorted and proceeded to pass them out the entire day to friends and family.
Rick Stiltner, owner, who had been the postmaster of Huntington for 22 years, said Camden Corner had won Best in the Tri-State four years not only for their donuts but also for their famous fried chicken. The customers call it a humble establishment that offers a wide variety of delicious dishes at affordable prices and I can certainly attest to that. I tried their fried chicken, of course — highly recommend — cole slaw, baked mac and cheese and bow tie salad. They also have multiple made fresh salads, subs, hot dogs and other American cuisine favorites. I later learned that breakfast is also available until they sell out.
Their hours are 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. except weekends when they open at 7 a.m. It takes about 20 minutes to drive but well worth the short distance. Give it a try and you will probably see me in line for that hot dog donut. Happy Fourth, everyone! Stay safe.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek