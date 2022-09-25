Each morning as I take my dog out at sunrise, I smell fall approaching in the crisp morning air. Summer is quickly coming to closure for another year.
When my kids were very young I dreaded the arrival of fall because it meant no more leisure days swimming and picnicking at Breezeland with family and friends. Later, as the years passed, I was sad for summer ending because it meant I had to shop for school clothes and supplies and no more sleeping until 9 and staying up late.
I have always known there were many stages of life with different needs, goals and experiences, and now I understand they follow us from birth until death. I have now progressed to the food stage. I am saddened with the passing of summer because it signifies no more fresh green beans, tomatoes, corn on the cob and cucumbers from the garden unless you are a canner.
Someone asked recently if I eat out every meal. It’s hard to cook for one so I suppose I do dine out more than the average person. But nothing tastes as good as fresh homegrown vegetables fixed at home. I have posted a picture of the delicious meal that I put together last week.
The baby boomers skipped a generation of canners but now the Millennial, Generation X and Z have joined the ranks. Statistics report that 49% of people who are canning each year are under the age of 45. They rely on their education not from grandmothers but the internet and social media and are nutrition-conscious. I confess I have only canned green beans and “put up” frozen corn once. It was work and took time, but I was proud as I shared my bounty with family. If you received a jar of beans or a bag of Norma’s fresh corn you were a really coveted friend. I must admit my mother taught me to respect a pressure cooker early on. They still worry me although I’m told they’re perfectly safe.
So where do I purchase? This summer I have visited the Maker’s Market on Broadway Square which has been a tremendous asset to the community and made many trips to and purchases on the parking lot at J&J’s from the kind lady with the amazing tomatoes, corn, cantaloupe and sweet onions.
I even ventured several times to the wonderful garden on Blackburn Avenue by Oakview Elementary. The kind gentleman puts his sign out when he is selling and I can’t resist parking in the rear and buying from him. His beans have proven fabulous year after year.
My entire meal in the picture was garden-grown in the area and even the professional pickles were homegrown and made by my brother. I have already eaten two jars this month. The one thing missing if you notice is the fried cornbread. My sister, Nancy, makes the best and has tried to teach me several times, but it is never quite as good as hers. You really need an iron skillet for perfection. Just writing about it makes me hungry. This meal is hard to replicate in the winter months unless you have canned especially the ripe, red tomatoes. Fresh jams and jellies are a premium also.
I also love to support the local honey business. Ashland Milling Company buys from a local beekeeper and it is the absolute best. From the garden to the table ... Isn’t it remarkable what makes us hum a tune and puts a smile on our face on those hot, summer days? Another stage, another time.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek