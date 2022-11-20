I quite often associate eating with music. I remember waking as a child to the sound of music blaring on the radio each morning and mom in the kitchen humming along while cooking breakfast.
Every time I thought of La Finca, I thought of the song “Under the Boardwalk” and I couldn’t help singing “Under the boardwalk we’ll be havin' some fun; Under the boardwalk we’ll be falling in love; Under the boardwalk, yeah, boardwalk.” Even though La Finca was really under the bridge. Just saying.
The entire community was so happy to hear that La Finca would reopen under new management and provide similar great food and atmosphere. When I heard Sopapillas I may have been the only person in town who had to Google the name. I certainly am a lifelong learner. More on that later.
It was certainly a steady crowd the evening I chose to eat there. The first thing I noticed as I parked was you could see the booths and people inside — no new windows, I discovered, just new blinds.
Heather, a most efficient waitress, was still there as she has been for the past 6 ½ years. She quickly informed me that the Chile relleno was prepared quite differently with the new owners. I was immediately in distress. This was my go-to item on the menu time and time again.
Jeri Rupert had introduced me to this delicious dish several years ago. Against my better judgment, I ordered it along with the rice and beans. I am so happy to report when it arrived it looked lovely and, although the sauce was not red but had a lot more cheese, it was every bite as good as before. Hooray!
Now you know by now that I love the chips, salsa and queso before the meal and I always prefer the flour chips to the corn ones. When they came they were perfect. Sopapillas was quickly becoming a five-star in my book. Now I’m at the table with chips and salsa, my flour chips and scrumptious cheese sauce, my Chile relleno on one huge plate, and my rice and beans on another. The table is full and Mary Wells Strait stops by to introduce me to her friend and I can’t help but notice them staring at the smorgasbord of food on the table and — you guessed it — just me setting there.
Well I had come this far, I might as well dive right in, I thought to myself, so I did. I couldn’t leave without trying the Sopapillas dessert. It was certainly meant to be shared when it arrived: two large puffy and pillowy, tasty fried bread squares covered with honey, cinnamon and drizzled with chocolate and caramel plated on each side of a dish of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, colorful sprinkles, chocolate and a cherry on top. I was so glad Mary Wells had left by this time. But right behind me sat Susan and Perry Madden.
I really enjoyed talking to them before I left and discovered they also eat out often due to their busy lifestyle and have this restaurant on their weekly round. That’s the great thing about living in Ashland. You cross paths with old friends and acquaintances quite often when dining out and have an opportunity to take a minute to “catch up.”
I love all genres of music so I really enjoyed the lively music at Sopapillas.
We’ll catch up soon … at Sopapillas ... ”Under the boardwalk ..." I mean ... "Under the bridge."
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek