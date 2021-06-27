Why choose a Mexican restaurant when dining out or catering a party? The reasons make perfect sense to me and millions of others. It is nutritious, rich in flavor and affordable. For a great price you can get a balanced, fresh-farm diet including meat, beans, rice and vegetables.
La Finca, located on Greenup Avenue under the bridge, is a popular Ashland restaurant. The owners, Rafael and Carmen Rodriquez, take pride in their immaculate, spacious establishment, their delicious food and festive atmosphere. They have been in business for more than 25 years in Ashland — their first popular location was on Winchester Avenue, where Starbucks is now positioned.
Appealing to everyone’s taste buds, they offer a vast variety of options such as burritos, tamales, tacos, enchiladas and more. These dishes are far from boring with a variety of flavors and spices. No one makes my favorite, Chile Rellenos, like La Finca. I have tried this everywhere I go, and this dish certainly gets the top award right here in Ashland. It consists of just large chile peppers stuffed with a tasty cheese sauce, overlaid with an abundance of extra savory sauce and a heaping side of rice. Just writing about it makes me want to visit again very soon.
Although I don’t usually have dessert after such an ample serving for dinner, I decided to really treat myself and ordered the Volcano. I had seen it delivered to several tables of four who were presumably going to share, but I opted for my very own. The Volcano arrived on a dinner plate, with a large fried flour tortilla, drizzled with an obscene amount of caramel and cinnamon, topped with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream under a layer of decadent chocolate. I don’t mind telling you I was a mite embarrassed as I proceeded to tackle such an undertaking after I already clean-plated Chile Rellenos. But after a couple of delicious nibbles I really didn’t care. It was the culmination of a delicious dining experience.
Every city in America has a Mexican restaurant in or nearby, and we are fortunate here in Ashland to have several excellent choices.
I did learn two new facts which I am happy to share with you.
- It is absolutely correct to eat tacos and tortillas with your fingers. The menu at La Finca says so.
- La Finca means a ranch or large farm, especially a plantation.
Prior to the pandemic, you would often see Lori Moore, Lynn Goebel, Jeri Rupert and other members of the Investorettes enjoying lunch, friendship and atmosphere at La Finca before their meeting. Come again.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans