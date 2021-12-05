Subarashi shokuji translates to fabulous meal at Fuji Japanese Sushi & Steak House, at 915 13th Street in downtown Ashland. Everything about this dining experience was quite remarkable.
Their hours are also accommodating; open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on weekends 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
I met an incredible young woman, Sydney Porter, food supervisor. Although only 20 years young, she already has five years experience in the food business and is in her last year of college with a double major. Be sure and say hello as she is usually there to greet and make you feel welcome in the evenings.
Sitting at the hibachi grill, I ordered the chicken & filet mignon which includes this delicious house soup — a tasty beef broth with scallions and mushrooms — house salad with a scrumptious homemade ginger dressing, which I understand people buy by the pint to take home and I can certainly see why.
Rice and noodles with fresh grilled vegetables were also included in the meal.
Now I have eaten at a hibachi grill in Miami South Beach, Las Vegas and a noted downtown New York restaurant, but this was without a doubt the best I have ever eaten. I readily admit the noodles were absolutely perfectly prepared ... and don’t get me started on the “yum yum” sauce they give for dipping. I’m not sure exactly what you are to dip but I tried a little of everything with the “yum yum” and everything was “yummy.”
There was a party of eight celebrating a young girl’s birthday at the grill next to mine, and I could tell she was totally enthralled with the hibachi chef’s meticulous presentation as he prepared the food.
You don’t have to do hibachi, as there is an entire restaurant section with booths and tables. I haven’t even mentioned the appetizers from the sushi bar or the Sushi Sashimi A La Carte or the Maki Rolls — which I have been told are the absolute best.
Have you ever tried alligator, octopus, or eels? You can now, as they are offering alligator which I asked about. It was suggested by the Florida crew working there and is now a very popular dish on the menu. You eat the tail and, although people say it tastes like chicken, that’s an overstatement. The flavor of a cooked alligator tail is more toward a sea fish than a grain-fed chicken.
You probably can assess by now that I love this restaurant in our fair city. Fuji owner Mingyao Zheng, known as “Ming” with part-owner Henry, one of the popular hibachi chefs, together have created a magical dining experience for the tri-state area.
As I was driving home after dinner, happy and content after such a meal, I was quite nostalgic about my community and how proud I am of the owners of our restaurants, their commitment to excellent service, quality food and exemplary environments for dining. Put this one on your list for sure in the near future. I can’t wait to return as there are countless other foods on the menu to savor and enjoy.
Oishi-Delicious!
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans