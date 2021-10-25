“Amazingly Good, Amazing Fast” is the perfect mission statement for Rapid Fired Pizza at 850 Central Ave. in downtown Ashland. I might expand that to also include “Amazingly Affordable.”
It was built by three young businessmen and entrepreneurs Trey VanHoose, Mathew Warnock and Travis Timberlake. They have proven successful as they have already opened a second location at Pullman Square in Huntington.
I have also heard rumors that there are other locations being considered. One other comment about these young men is their love of community — they offer fundraisers, coupons and ample opportunities for sports teams and youth organizations to buy uniforms travel and socialize. We are fortunate to have business leaders who support our youth and schools in the Tri-State community.
This pizza franchise is quite unique as they use a TurboChef conveyor convection oven — a very hot, very fast baking oven — so pizzas cook in 145 seconds. They love to say by the time customers pay, their pizza is hot, fresh and ready to go or enjoy in their large indoor eating area.
There are many things that I love about Rapid Fired such as their many choices from their 12 sauces to their abundant cheeses, meats and veggies.
They love to advertise their 35 fresh toppings, and you can order one of their craft pizzas or create your own special magic. They now have a No Doh Pizza if you’re counting calories or mindful of carbs but are quick to point out this is served with a fork.
A favorite craft pizza might be a Hog Heaven for meat lovers with classic red, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, sausage, crumbled ham, bacon and bomb seasoning. Ordered time and again is their Hawaiian Craft Pizza made with sweet or spicy red, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, bacon, brown sugar and cinnamon. I order this one frequently but usually like to create my own little slice of heaven.
Last week, I ordered the thin 11-inch crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella plus a little parmesan, pepperoni, red onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and a small amount of ranch sauce sprinkled on top. There is no additional charge for extra toppings.
If you are not in the mood for pizza (but when would that be?) they have scrumptious calzones, pasta bowls and craft salads. The kids menu is amazing and offers your choice of half a single topping pizza, a pepperoni stick, cheese stick, or delicious mac-n-cheese with a cookie and fruit shoot or medium drink.
Their menu has expanded to include wings. Hasn’t everyone’s? What is it about us and our wings?
But I can’t help but finish by stating that I couldn’t resist grabbing one of those ooey gooey, delectable chocolate brownies on my way out. Also, those extra large chocolate chip cookies are on my list for the future.