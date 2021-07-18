Have you ever eaten until you’re full, but it is so delicious that you just keep lifting your fork? Your brain and your stomach tell you to stop, but your taste buds win the argument. That happens to me occasionally and usually at the same dining establishment. Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse, at 1320 Wolohan Drive just off I-64 in Cannonsburg — that’s the place I’m talking about.
Locally owned and operated by the 3J Group — Jim, John and Jason — it has been a tremendous success since it first opened. The owners have moved into the area and not only established a booming business but have embraced this community with their willingness to get actively involved.
Upon arrival, the problem might be making a selection from their vast menu, however they are most noted for their smoked meats. Their unique slow-smoking and cooking process of ribs, chicken, pork and beef are secrets to their continued success.
Although known for their scrumptious ribs, my personal favorite is the beef brisket, smoked over 14-plus hours to perfection, and presented juicy and tender right to you. Sauce is at the table and can be sweet or spicy depending on the white or red lid. Their homestyle sides are plentiful and they have all the usual as well as fried corn and collard greens. I never pass up their “look and taste like homemade” French fries which are the best in the tri-state. I like to smother them with butter (try it sometime) which is how I eat mine.
Their desserts feature the popular Aunt Myrna’s hot fudge brownie sundae and the delectable bread pudding.
The restaurant is massive and can accommodate large groups, complete with wraparound bar and outside eating area, weather permitting.
They also have an ever popular food truck around the Tri-State, and a tremendous catering and to-go menu. Whether you’re having a pool party or a wedding reception, Smokin’ J’s will be a sure “fire it up” winner!
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans