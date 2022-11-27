While at the Ashland Area YMCA, I was having a conversation with Cheryl Spriggs and we were on the subject of lunch.
One thing we both totally agree is the magic of a great hot dog. We were exchanging our personal best choices in the Tri-State when she brought up one of her favorites — Coal Grove Freezette.
I was taken aback as I had never been there. How could that be and it's just across the bridge and first exit off the ramp? I immediately added that to my schedule for the upcoming week. If advertising with signage makes you successful, they know how to do it right. The entire building screams of fabulous footlongs, milkshake mania, 20 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, and the best buns in the county before you even park and enter.
I took the last parking spot on the lot and inside there were no empty booths, no empty tables, and just a couple of empty chairs at the counter. The place was packed with smiling, happy faces ordering, greeting neighbors, and ordering some more. There must have been seven or eight servers and cooks on duty as all were busy filling orders, answering the phone for takeout or getting food out through the drive-thru window. I was intrigued, to say the least.
I met a gentleman, Clarence Thompson, and his son at the counter and found out he was the Fairview boys basketball coach and a motivational speaker. When asking how often he ate at Freezette, he quickly replied, “All the time.”
The hot dogs were his personal favorite but he was quick to recommend the white bean soup as the best around. Cheeseburgers and Philly cheese steak also seemed to be a favorite as I glanced around. I also found out that they had been visited the prior week by America’s Best Restaurants and there would be a national story in January.
This restaurant/dairy bar has been in existence since the early 1970s and is now owned by Kayla Fullford, her sister Meranda Back and mom Leah Blake. They are open seven days a week from 7 to 7 on weekdays, Saturday from 8-7 and Sundays from 11-6 and are located directly across the street from Dawson Bryant High School.
Since Cheryl attended Dawson Bryant a few years ago of course she would be an authority on Freezette. I ordered — you guessed it — the hot dog with cheese, mustard, onion and sauce and the onion rings. It's now added to my list as one great dog.
They also serve hearty homecooked meals such as chicken and dumplings, mac and cheese, roast beef, etc. One mistake was sitting at the counter as there are delicious homemade desserts, packaged and ready for take-home. A woman on the opposite side said her all-time favorite and craving was the warm fried apple sundae. I couldn’t resist and ordered it after lunch. It lived up to its remarkable reputation — cinnamon on the bottom, vanilla ice cream, hot fried apples in their sauce, with toffee bits, and whipped cream if you desire.
There were no to-go boxes this day, but I think I did waddle a little to my car. I went home with two extra desserts from the counter: the magnanimous cinnamon roll and a piece of their deep-dish pecan pie. After all I might not be back for a week or two.
I have to tell you about the cinnamon roll. I was told to put it in the microwave for about 20-30 seconds and watch what happened. The cinnamon on the bottom became syrup and mixed with the amazing icing on the top to form the richest most decadent dessert. Oh, I can’t help but mention the pie also. Fantastic! So, my friends, if you haven’t been to Coal Grove Freezette and want to go, I now know the way and will be happy to escort you any time.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek