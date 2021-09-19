Now that’s a pizza pie that is fit for a king! Evaroni’s agrees with me and serves their pizza on a foot-high silver platter towering above the tabletop. They tout their pizza as the only one in the world like it, and I must agree.
There is something uniquely different and I believe it is the remarkable pizza sauce they use plus the incredible melted cheese. They make their special sauce every morning and use only the freshest and finest ingredients.
I ordered mine with three items — pepperoni, onions and tomatoes. The tomatoes were full slices, straight from someone’s garden, under all that delicate cheese, and the onions were small but bursting with flavor. I must admit I have been a repeat customer twice this week already. They even sell their pizza sauce and red house dressing by the pint.
The iconic Evaroni's, at 914 Oak Street in Kenova, West Virginia,was owned and operated by the Evans family for 51 years (1968) before the Moore family took over in 2019. They look forward to creating their own memories and friends. The change in ownership hasn’t hurt the restaurant in the least as the lot is full every evening with almost as many Kentucky license plates as West Virginia plus Ohio.
It’s a family restaurant, for sure, and large enough to seat around 200. They are huge Marshall University fans, and the walls are adorned with Herd memorabilia likened to a museum of green.
Besides their pizza, the next most popular dish is their baked spaghetti and garlic cheese bread with marinara sauce.
Eighty-eight-year-old Mr. Calvin Perry gets the royal treatment from everyone when he arrives and orders a submarine, light on the mayo, and onion rings. He confessed to me that he has been eating two to three times a week at Evaroni’s for 35 years. Now that’s a satisfied customer.
Another unique thing about this business are the to-go orders. They are open each day 4 until 8 p.m. for inside but keep their carryout open until 9. No matter when you drive by, you will observe a motorcade of vehicles pulled to the curb down Oak Street waiting to get on the lot for their quick, efficient carryout service. I counted 16 cars one evening waiting.
An extensive menu of salads and sandwiches plus some unusual items make it hard to choose. Next time it’s those corn nuggets — golden sweet corn in a crispy crust deep-fried to perfection — for me as a side. See you at Evaroni’s, my friend.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans