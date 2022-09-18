Entering the parking lot I readily saw that there were no parking spots. They must be having a meeting or party I thought to myself.
After all 21 parking spots for such a small pizza place shouldn’t be full at 1 in the afternoon. I was so wrong. As I cruised the lot I couldn’t help but count eight license plates from Kentucky, one from Texas and Missouri.
I was at Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House at 1121 Oak Street in Kenova, West Virginia, a real piece of Americana inside. I give you these statistics to make you aware of the popularity of this particular spot.
It was a buffet inside with all the trimmings at a very affordable price. Waiting for a table to be cleared I studied the most unusual history of this particular Gino’s. It has never been part of a franchise and started in 1965 as the second Gino’s ever.
Always locally owned by the Stoner family, they are known for their scrumptious fried chicken, spaghetti and lasagna as well as their delicious pizza. I chose the buffet and tried a little of everything and was extremely fond of their delicious lasagna. The only way I can describe it is to say it was the most delicate lasagna I have ever eaten.
The buffet was kept stocked continually with fresh pizza choices, salad, cheese bread and apple pizza. I wanted to speak to the apple pizza, which arrived hot and fresh just as I finished. The apples were huge and cooked to perfection on the crust. I intended to just taste it, but finished my piece in record time.
I asked the ladies in the next booth if they were perchance from Kentucky. I hit the jackpot today. They were a wealth of information and part of the well-known Boyd County Ross Family. They informed me that they had been coming to “Gino’s Thursday,” the name they gave it, with family members for more years than they could count. Every Thursday was like a mini family reunion. They told a story that Charlie and Kathy Bennett, deceased sister of Bill Tom Ross, would often drive from Lexington, meet the clan at Gino’s on Thursday, then drive back to Lexington. Both think the spaghetti is the best in the Tri-State.
Brenda also talked extensively about Theresa, the dedicated waitress, who not only knew everyone’s order each week but kept the buffet stocked and patrons happy. She had worked there for 26 years and is certainly an asset to the Stoner family. Theresa said besides their spaghetti the sub sandwich and hot ham and cheese are very popular.
Another special moment for me at Gino’s was when Annette Patton from Burnaugh asked if I was Norma Meek who wrote the food articles. She said she read my article each week which made me smile of course. She also gave me a couple of great tips for future articles. Thank you Annette.
When paying the bill both customers in front of me ordered spaghetti sauce to go.
I had a delightful hour and a half chatting with customers, eating from a delicious buffet, and with the sun shining outside it was also making my experience at Gino’s a “sunny and quite unexpected one inside.” Always looking for those small, special moments which make me smile and realize my life is blessed.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek