Sudie King is not only a well known caterer in the Tri-State area but is also a savvy business woman. She bought Elite Catering from Opal Clark 16 years ago when it was located in the former downtown Ashland Oil building and has never looked back.
A caterer is one whose business is to provide food, supplies and sometimes service at social gatherings. She does all this and so much more. If you think by reading this that I am a fan of Ms. King’s you are absolutely on point. She has supported this community for years working tirelessly in Summer Motion alongside Chuck Charles. She has helped with Poage’s Landing and is still active with Winter Wonderland of Lights in Central Park.
Sudie is hired for many of the most prestigious events in town such as all desserts served at Lobster Fest and meals created for pharmaceutical reps at KDMC.
But I want to talk today about all the other services she offers. Everything is made fresh to order so she admits she needs 48-hour notice but can deliver home cooked meals to you alone, a couple, or a family of five or six.
Elite is known for its famous chicken casserole and is certainly a must try item as is her chicken and dumplings, lasagna (beef or veggie) and her seafood alfredo. From her 28 hors d’ oeuvres/finger foods to her 40 entrée items, you are sure to find a vast array to your liking. She even makes gluten-free recipes and if you have your grandmother’s perfect recipe she will make it special for you and your family or friends. There is something to delight all you hungry guests such as soups, salads, side dishes and dips and spreads.
If you haven’t had a piece at one or her catered events or ordered her scrumptious four-layer strawberry cake, you have really missed out on something quite extraordinary and special. This item is worthy of first place award at the national bake-off.
Elite Catering, at 230 16th Street between Winchester and Greenup Avenue has a side parking lot in the alley adjacent to the store. Hours are Monday-Thursday 7-3 and Friday 7-1. Evenings and weekends by appointment.
It’s so easy to call (606) 324-2655 and get home-cooked meals for pick-up or delivery from Elite Catering where you can savor a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner of your choosing.
The next time you want to deviate from your normal routine of eating at home give Elite Catering a call, you’ll be glad you did, and I’ll take a “thank you.”
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans