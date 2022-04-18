Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 49F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.