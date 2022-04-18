Writing my article this week I am reminded how times have changed drastically in my lifetime including our eating habits. My good friends Joyce and Jack Williams, now residing in Atlanta, tell me I was ahead of my time by 30 years when it came to eating habits.
My husband worked shift work at Armco and I taught school so often there was just the kids and me for dinner. Dustin and Tyler grew up at the Chimney Corner on cottage cheese, peas and those delicious rolls, but in the winter I didn’t want to take them out so I worked out a deal with Yellow Cab to go through McDonald’s, order, pay and deliver to us. They laugh and say you invented DoorDash and never got credit.
I also remember watching “Father Knows Best” on our just purchased TV where Father arrived home after a hard day at the office, sat in his easy chair relaxing with the evening paper and solving Bud and Betty’s problem of the week while Mother was in the kitchen fixing a well-balanced meal and always with a smile.
Now it’s the paper in the morning or watching the news while shaving, eating a sweet roll and drinking coffee in the car on the way to the office and in the evening trying to figure how to feed everyone while carpooling to dance classes, cross-country practice and making time for that Zoom call before bedtime.
When I did workshops around the country and people reminisced, after-school time one thing was always mentioned.
Everyone said they arrived home to lots of delicious smells like baking chocolate chip cookies in the oven or freshly baked rolls or bread on the counter. Now we can still get that but through burning candles and scents such as orange cinnamon rolls or apple cobbler. Nothing to eat however. If you are in your 40s, you won’t even understand today’s article but those of you who remember may pause for a moment to reflect on those days a long time ago. Were those really truths or did we imagine them as real?
So how often does the average American eat out today? Statistics say at least five times a week and more if you live in New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. Americans love to eat outside the home and I certainly fall in that category. Just think about how many new restaurants are opening monthly along with coffee shops, bakeries and drive-ins.
Did you know that Americans eat over 10 billion donuts a year?
Are you aware that 20% of all meals in America are consumed in a vehicle? (Read that once more)
Another statistic to think about ... Americans eat 31% more packaged food than fresh food. We generally eat healthiest at breakfast and will most likely eat unhealthier food as the day progresses. Now I know why I love breakfast. No wonder many of us have trouble figuring out a healthy lifestyle.
How’s yours working for you?
Food for thought!
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek